The American Art Fair at Bohemian Hall: Time-Tested Treasures

I go to lots of art fairs, but I have to say the American Art Fair at Bohemian Hall on the Upper East Side is my favorite. It opens today.

The fair gathers about 20 of the best New York dealers specializing in 19th- and 20th-century American art. That’s my academic specialty, so I’m among friends. These are definitely not the big corporate dealers making millions from glitzy fad artists. The big dealers might as well be in Shanghai or Dubai as New York. Their artists are often international celebrities. Of course, I’m naturally skeptical about paying a million dollars for a painting that’s still wet. A new-car smell is intoxicating. A new-painting smell is a pricey fume.

The art at the fair is time-tested. The dealers are connoisseurs — not snobs but knowledgeable, curious people, each with specific taste, and all about quality. You’re not sized up net-worth-wise the minute you walk in, as the big-white-box contemporary dealers sometimes do. Since it’s American art, visitors feel, at least instinctively, more comfortable. The fair doesn’t have a big-money, manic feel, either. It’s aesthetically a treat, but it’s also a short course in American art.

All the dealers are good, but I’ll focus on three or four. Kraushaar Galleries opened in 1885, so it’s one of America’s oldest art dealers. The gallery represented John Sloan, Maurice Prendergast, and George Luks, among many other American avant-garde artists. It had a fluid relationship with Alfred Stieglitz, buying and selling work from Stieglitz’s circle.

I’m climbing on a tender limb now. Kraushaar means history and quality to me. It’s also been run by women since my start in the art world. The old-time American dealers are comfortable places for me since I’m an old-time American art curator. In that world, women dealers aren’t outliers. Betty Parsons and Edith Halpert were two of the greatest dealers in New York. In every shop owned by women, there’s a spirit of graciousness, kindness, and exacting, serious taste. All the dealers at the fair possess this amalgam, or alchemy, in one way or another, but Kraushaar seems to have refined it.

Gifford Beal (1879–1956) showed at the gallery from 1917 until his death, and his Sixtieth Street Yards, from 1915, is a dynamic, paint-rich scene of a frenetic New York freight yard. He’s such a good artist. It’s not big — 17 by 24 inches — but packs a punch with a brilliant palette, a dozen rectangles of jostling trains, and clouds of smoke, or what we’d call air pollution today. Beal’s a realist — he was an Ashcan artist — but his work has the romance of big-city life where what’s gritty, noisy, and smelly looks and feels beautiful, too.

Kraushaar’s booth is mostly early American modernism, with Beal and views of Dogtown in Gloucester by Marsden Hartley, John Sloan, and William Keinbusch. Characteristic of the gallery, though, it throws a wild card in the mix. Kraushaar, after all, did lots of work with Ashcan artists, but it sold some splendid Whistlers, too.

Esphyr Slobodkina (1908–2002) was a Russian refugee who came here in 1928 and painted unusually good cubist work. Sails, from 1950, was, for me, the biggest surprise in the show. American cubism can be a snoozy bore and entirely derivative, high-society wallpaper, but she’s really good. Again, at 16 by 21 inches, it has a nice scale. No one at the American Art Fair suffers from art gigantism — just make mediocre art bigger, and it’ll get better — and the scale of almost everything there is human-sized. It’s five vignettes of sails from different perspectives, each separated by a thick border. It’s very beautiful. It’s got a machine aesthetic of defined geometric shapes, but it also has pliability. They’re sails, after all. They move for a living.

Both are under $50,000, which makes them good deals.

Alexandre Gallery always has good things. Phil Alexandre, the owner, has an aesthetic. It’s not defiant, and he’s not a contrarian. He sees quality where most don’t or can’t. The artists he represents are all good, but all are offbeat, and he and his artists have stayed together for years. I’m all for long marriages, and the relationship between dealer and artist is a kind of marriage, part business but personal, too, since the best dealers often see their work as a mission. For good artists, their work is their heart and soul.