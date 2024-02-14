American Baptist College educated John Lewis, CT Vivian and others over the last 100 years

Established in 1924 with an unwavering mission to educate rural Black clergy for leadership in their communities, American Baptist College has evolved into a beacon of resilience, determination, and justice within Nashville’s rich tapestry of America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

In this centennial year, I extend a heartfelt invitation to the entire Nashville community to partake in the year-long festivities marking the legacy of American Baptist College.

American Baptist College is a testament to the pivotal role education plays in shaping Black history and American history as a whole, aligning seamlessly with the historical tradition of using education as a tool for liberation.

In a society offering Black people choices of accommodation, assimilation, or protest, education emerged as a powerful means to assert our humanity and challenge societal norms that sought to oppress. During the 1960s, students from American Baptist College combined protest with education, and courage with nonviolent civil disobedience, to change Nashville’s racially segregated culture.

American Baptist College is proud that two of its graduates emerged as civil rights icons and recipients of the President Medal of Freedom -- the late Congressman John Lewis and the Public Intellectual Activist the Rev. C. T. Vivian.

ABC aims to save the soul and liberate the body

American Baptist College has played a pivotal role in the broader movement for racial justice in America. Founded through an unprecedented collaboration between the all-Black National Baptist Convention and the all-white Southern Baptist Convention, the institution evolved into a social and spiritual incubator for educating and nurturing leaders dedicated to social justice change.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who got his start in the civil rights movement as a college student in Nashville, talks about his Nashville memories of those times from the early 1960s Oct. 13, 2013. Lewis stands along 5th Ave where many lunch counter sit-ins happened, including Walgreens.

Celebrating this centennial milestone is an acknowledgment of the profound impact of American Baptist College in fostering leadership, empowerment, and social transformation within the Black community and strengthening the fabric of American democracy.

A distinctive trait of American Baptist College is its untiring focus on the tradition of educating Black religious leaders. Emerging from racially segregated social conditions, these leaders became a necessary force to combat the social myths of Euro-centric theology’s appeal for salvation of the soul, but not liberation for the body.

This commitment persists today on the campus of American Baptist College, as we aim to eradicate social injustice and promote economic development within African American communities through a liberating model of education that champions a communal commitment to social justice, equity, advocacy, and leadership.

Support the mission of HBCUs to keep the work going

American Baptist College continues to be an educational catalyst for the work of social progress toward justice.

Today, the institution is producing students for leadership in critical areas of community importance through its behavioral studies, biblical and theological studies, entrepreneurial leadership, and community transformation programs.

These students are equipped with a lens of justice to engage with complex global, and a political vision that treats the needs of people as “holy.”

Throughout Nashville and far beyond, American Baptist College students and alumni are humanitarians doing the work of justice in churches, public education, business, government, chaplaincy, and social justice reform activity.

Supporting Black colleges and universities like American Baptist College is crucial for America, ensuring that no person is left behind due to social limitations and the weight of a history of discrimination. In celebration of our college’s centennial legacy, we extend an earnest invitation for philanthropic support from the Nashville community.

American Baptist College President Forrest E. Harris during the third Nashville Mayoral Debate at American Baptist College in Nashville , Tenn., Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Your contributions will empower the next generation of leaders and help to ensure that American Baptist College continues to be a driving force for positive change and empowerment.

Let us unite in our commitment to sustaining an institution whose voice for justice, inclusion, and diversity resonates with the dream for America to fulfill the hopes and possibilities of human flourishing for all.

Forrest E. Harris, Sr., is president of American Baptist College, located in Nashville, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: HBCUs: American Baptist College trained John Lewis, CT Vivian and more