The American beech is a regal shade tree found in central Ohio

Editor’s note: Once a month OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers in Franklin County profile a plant that occurs naturally in central Ohio.

Many of our native deciduous trees mature to majestic giants. One of the grandest is the American beech, Fagus grandifolia. This species is found across an extensive range in the eastern United States and Canada. And within this range it is found in a variety of habitats and growing conditions. Growing in both acidic and alkaline soils and light conditions ranging from full sun to understory shade, this tree’s adaptability has supported its widespread success. It is thus well-suited for use in lawns, parks and other landscape settings.

In home landscapes, this tree will grow 50-70 feet in height. In the wild or in optimum growing conditions, the American beech can reach 100 feet or more. Mature specimens are identified by their short trunks and broad crowns when grown in open spaces. In more crowded woodland settings growth is narrow and tall. Smooth, silver-gray bark and slender, conical buds found at the ends of branches are other distinguishing features.

Leaves are dark green and shiny with serrated edges and indented parallel veins. In autumn leaves change to shades of gold and bronze and frequently persist through winter. In the spring both female and male flowers emerge. Fruits that subsequently develop are small prickly heart-shaped capsules containing unique triangular seeds.

Despite its adaptability to a variety of growing conditions, the American beech does not tolerate severe drought, or constantly wet or compacted soil. It is generally not bothered by disease or pests with the notable exception of the beech scale insect that can vector a deadly fungal invader. Older trees tend to produce hollows in the trunk and branches.

Fagus grandifolia attracts more than 120 species of moths and butterflies and is the larval host for the hairstreak butterfly. Birds and other wildlife enjoy the tree’s flowers and seeds (as do humans). The strong wood produced by this tree is used for furniture, flooring and construction timber.

The European beech, Fagus sylvatica, and its numerous cultivars are more commonly found in cultivated landscapes, and are more likely to be found in nurseries and garden centers. But the American beech remains popular and available.

Fagus granddfolia-leaf, bud and seed capsule-Dawes

Growing conditions

Hardiness zones: 3-9

Sun: full sun to shade

Water: average once established

Soil: rich, moist, well drained

Maintenance: pruning for shape and to remove suckers

Propagation: seed, suckering roots

Pests and diseases: few of significance; beech scale can be a problem

