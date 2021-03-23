American billionaires made $1.3 trillion during Covid pandemic
Even as millions of Americans lost jobs, housing and faced the deaths of loved ones, a think tank has calculated that American billionaires collectively grew their wealth by $1.3 trillion during the pandemic.
The report, released on Tuesday by the Institute of Policy Studies, found that billionaires in the US have grown their combined wealth by “nearly 45 per cent — or by more than $1.3 trillion — since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation last March”.
The institute tracked the net worth of the wealthiest Americans from 18 March 2020 to 18 March 2021 and found that at least 43 people had joined the billionaire ranks in the last year alone.
According to the report, which was based on Forbes data, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw his wealth grow by 57.6 per cent from a net worth of $113bn on 18 March 2020 to $178.1bn on 18 March 2021.
During the same period, Tesla founder Elon Musk’s wealth grew by a staggering 558 per cent.
Chuck Collins, director of the Institute of Policy Studies’ programme on inequality, said in a press release: “The pandemic profiteers are extracting windfalls of wealth during a time of widespread suffering for the majority of people.”
Among the top 15 billionaires were Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle’s Larry Elison, Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Nike’s Phil Knight. Their collective wealth grew by more than 50 per cent during the pandemic.
For many Americans, the pandemic has meant the opposite. In February 2021 the US national unemployment rate was about 6.2 per cent as opposed to 3.5 in February last year. The latest available data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics reveals that inn December 2020, the state with the highest unemployment rate was Hawaii, followed by Nevada and California. Workers in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industries suffered the highest unemployment rate at 19.3 per cent as of February 2021.
63 percent of our workers are living paycheck to paycheck during this pandemic.
Meanwhile, 664 billionaires got $1.3 trillion richer.
Maybe – just maybe – it’s time to build an economy that works for all. pic.twitter.com/fYr5V1XPLC
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 19, 2021
The $1.3 trillion wealth growth of the US’s billionaires has invited ire from those who deem the wealth gap between the rich and poor unjustifiable. Americans for Tax Fairness said in a statement that: “This increase in wealth is more than it would cost to send a stimulus check of $3,900 to every one of the roughly 330 million people in America.”
The report identified what it called “The 10 biggest Pandemic Profiteers”, billionaires who have seen their wealth increase by at least 300 per cent in the last year. “They include the owners of eCommerce leaders Quicken Loans, Square, Carvana, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase; social media sites Snapchat and Twitter; online streaming platform Roku; and digital ad agency Trade Desk,” it said.
Call me a radical lefty, but if America's billionaires are able to increase their wealth by $1.3 trillion during a pandemic, corporations can afford to increase the minimum wage to $15/hr.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 20, 2021
According to Forbes, after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy, “an additional 8 million people nationwide are now considered poor, with Black Americans (5.4-percentage-point increase) representing a disproportionate share of those thrust into poverty.” In January, it reported that more than 70 million individuals had filed unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic.
It is simply a lie that we cannot afford to help people in this country. The wealth gained by U.S. billionaires during the pandemic alone could pay for a $3,900 stimulus check for every single person in the United States.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 18, 2021
Menace to society, they must be stopped before its too late. This exorbitant power, wealth and control of 🌍 resources is dangerous to the fate of humanity. We need to take our country and 🌍 back. We must organize and take action. We need real #democracy https://t.co/ZkE1zlOPTF
— mc squared (@mcsquared34) March 22, 2021
Mr Collins of the Institute of Policy Studies, writing in an op-ed in the Guardian in December, had said that “the contrast between billionaires making no sacrifice and their essential workers making the ultimate sacrifice is both unethical and corrupt.”