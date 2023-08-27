American Brain Tumor Association to commemorate 50th anniversary
More than 1,000 brain tumor patients and families will gather in-person and online at the ABTA's National Conference, Sept. 8 and 9.
More than 1,000 brain tumor patients and families will gather in-person and online at the ABTA's National Conference, Sept. 8 and 9.
A massage gun for 40% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.
At a wild $95 off, these blades are a slice of heaven.
One lesson from past antitrust fights is that lawsuits can create an opening for a new generation of rivals to emerge, as happened with Microsoft and Google three decades ago.
Bonhams is auctioning vintage collectors’ machinery, topped by a 1983 Lancia Rally “Evoluzione," a Martini Porsche — and a Spitfire plane from World War II.
This top-rated 'old school' top is keeping legions of fans comfy day in and day out.
Get professional pedicure-level tootsies, without ever leaving your home — 33,000+ smooth fans agree.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
The famous singer explained how her feelings around her body have evolved, especially as she parents her three kids.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
Stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have reportedly dropped Scooter Braun as their manager. Here's what we know.
Hello, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that covers the biggest happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Microsoft bringing Python to Excel, Cruise being forced to reduce its robotaxi fleet following a crash, and Amazon launching its new Fire TV Channels app.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.