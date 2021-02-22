American Campus Communities: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Austin, Texas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $81.8 million, or 59 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 55 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $24.8 million, or 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $233 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $275.5 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $870.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, American Campus Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 54 cents to 56 cents.

The company's shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.32, a fall of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACC

