American Canyon PD arrest 20-year-old for felony hit-and-run

(KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for felony hit-and-run.

American Canyon traffic enforcement officers witnessed a vehicle speeding through residential neighborhoods in the rain before crashing into parked cars at over 70 mph.

According to police, the driver fled on foot, running through several backyards before being found by ACPD.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Sacramento resident Isaiah Ramirez. According to police investigation, Ramirez is in the Napa Community Youth Diversion Program, which assists youth who are exhibiting at-risk behaviors.

Ramirez was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on charges related to felony evading and hit and run.

