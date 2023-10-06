American carnage will soon spread to Europe

The ousting of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the US House of Representatives has thrown the American political system into chaos. McCarthy is the first speaker to be voted out in the history of the American Republic. The proximate cause of his fall was a rebellion by an eight-strong group of Right-wing Republicans, led by Matt Gaetz, a Congressman from Florida, who joined the Democrats in voting him down: as the old saying goes, in politics your opponents are in front of you, but your enemies sit behind you.

Yet the roots of the crisis lie in a decade-long split in the Republican Party, the rise of populism, and the enduring magnetism of Donald Trump. The future is uncertain: as Tom Cole, Chairman of the House Rules Committee, said: “Nobody knows what’s going to happen next; there is no plan.”

In 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis, the US economy was in deep recession, with 8.7 million Americans losing their jobs and close to 10 million losing their homes. Government spending was ballooning, but focused on saving the system – bailing out the banks, the insurers, and the car companies. There was a surge of popular anger, a “summer of rage”, with public demonstrations across dozens of cities.

From that disaster, the Tea Party movement was born. Its guiding principles were small government, fiscal conservatism and free markets. But the attitude was as important as the content: deep mistrust of Washington and its political institutions, contempt for the “complicit” mainstream media, disillusionment with a Republican Party seen as betraying its founding beliefs, and a preference for confrontation over compromise.

The Tea Party movement has never been more than a minority taste in the Republican Party. But it has had an impact way beyond its numbers, tugging the party Rightwards and empowering a small but vocal band of Republican politicians who are permanently poised to defy the Republican mainstream.

It rolled the pitch for Donald Trump’s extraordinary 2016 run for the US presidency. Trump himself was never a fan of Tea Party ideas: government spending increased in every year of his presidency. But he personified its confrontational attitude – remember his attacks on Congress, the media and “the Washington elite” during his time in the Oval Office.

No doubt, the former president remains the dominant voice in the Republican Party, thanks to his continuing magnetic hold over its rank-and-file voters.

As for the Gaetz-led rebellion, it is a return to Tea Party roots in its demands for deep cuts in government spending, including an end to US military aid to Ukraine. But the approach is classic Trumpism: blow the system up, think about the consequences afterwards.

So what comes next? The House will need to elect a new speaker. At best it is likely to be a rerun of the multiple ballots McCarthy needed to secure the post; at worst it could be a protracted deadlock. Barring some miraculous breakthrough, Congress may be paralysed for weeks, and spending decisions postponed indefinitely.

This event will intensify the agonised debate in America about whether the country’s system of government is irretrievably broken. But it has wider consequences than American domestic politics, starting with Ukraine.

The next tranche of US military aid for Ukraine requires a positive vote in Congress. Some prominent Republicans are already saying that they will oppose any candidate for Speaker who supports this. The harsh reality is that the US provides a disproportionate amount of the current support. Europe should be ashamed that it has left the US to shoulder so much of the burden.

If American supplies were to stop, Ukraine could not win the war and would probably lose more Ukrainian territory to the invaders. In short, the greatest challenge that we have seen to the post-war rules-based international order risks being lost unless the US Congress can regain its capacity to

take decisions.

We live in dangerous times. Government in-trays are overflowing with complex, difficult problems: China, the Middle East, climate change, economic migration. The stabilising presence and leadership of a strong, reliable, and outward-looking America has never been more important. Political paralysis could not come at a worse time.

Kim Darroch is a former British ambassador to Washington and national security advisor, and chairman of Best for Britain

