American Cars Are Huge And Unsafe, But Automakers Don't Want The Simple Solution

We talked about making sure cars are safe for their occupants, but what about pedestrians? Advocates worry that big vehicles cause disproportionate harm to people outside of cars. US regulators have proposed new rules that would push automakers to comply with the same kind of pedestrian safety standards that already exist in Europe.

A lot of progress is going to be made on advanced driver-assistance features enabled by sensors and cameras. Most of our vehicles are now very, very smart. If you try to brake, and the system picks up that you’re about to hit something, it will add more pressure on the brake system to slow down and stop the vehicle. I think the biggest progress in pedestrian safety is going to come from that kind of active safety.

We have to be very smart in deploying active safety for vehicle-to-vehicle collisions. The industry and different countries’ governments are dropping the ball on vehicle-to-vehicle communication and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. For me, personally, this is very painful to observe. Active safety is one area where the whole industry should get together and have the regulators make it very easy for carmakers to communicate between cars, to understand traffic more. Right now we do a lot of experiments with vehicle-to-vehicle communication, but you need to have more cars on the road with the technology to make it useful.

