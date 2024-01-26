These Are The American Cities Where Robots Won’t Take Your Job

Is the thought of artificial intelligence (AI) stealing your job keeping you up at night? While the rise of AI is a reality, some U.S. cities appear to be safer havens than others when it comes to job security.

Below, we explore the cities that are least susceptible to an AI takeover, and offer insights into areas of potential risk. You’ll also discover the top tips to future-proof your career in the face of ever-smarter AI tools and the latest job opportunities to consider.

Which Cities Best Placed to Resist an AI Takeover?

Aside from a bunker deep underground, where are you best placed if you want to keep your job from being automated? A report using labor statistics and academic research found that cities with more diverse opportunities are the best places to be.

With New York City, Detroit, Chicago, Washington DC, and Philadelphia all in the top 20, the major U.S. cities are looking like a safe bet. But there are some smaller cities in the mix too and urban centers all over the country are represented.

Here are the top five:

Phoenix Dallas-Fort Worth Los Angeles Houston Boston

You might be surprised that these major metropolitan cities are less susceptible to an AI takeover, but it’s the amount and variety of different jobs available that plays a large role in their resilience to AI automation.

On the other end of the spectrum, here are the worst cities to be in if you’re concerned about AI taking your job:

Providence Hartford Richmond Tucson Memphis

5 Tips to Future-proof Your Career

If you’re not ready just yet to up sticks to avoid an AI-induced job loss, here are five ways to shield your career against the threat of AI takeover wherever you are.

1. Embrace Lifelong Learning

Stay ahead of the curve by continuously improving yourself and upgrading your skill set. Online courses, workshops, and certifications can enhance your expertise and make you a valuable asset in an ever-changing job market.

2. Cultivate Soft Skills

While AI excels at technical tasks, human skills like creativity, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking remain irreplaceable. Actively work on these soft skills to complement your technical abilities and stay competitive.

3. Network Strategically

Build and nurture a professional network. Attend industry events, engage on professional platforms, and seek mentorship opportunities. Networking not only opens doors to new opportunities but also introduces you to new people and perspectives and helps you to develop socially.

4. Diversify Your Skill Set

Become more resilient and versatile by diversifying your skill set into new areas. Explore adjacent fields of expertise, and consider how your current skills can be applied to new and emerging opportunities.

5. Keep Up With Industry Trends

Keep yourself informed about the latest trends and developments in your industry. Subscribe to industry publications, attend conferences, and stay ahead of the curve to make better informed career decisions.

Keep AI at Bay With These Opportunities

Check out these exciting opportunities from The Hill’s Job Board that are only for humans.

Stepdown – General RN – Travel Nurse – Washington, Fastaff Travel Nursing, Washington

Unlike tasks that may be automated by AI, healthcare positions, especially those involving direct patient care, remain highly reliant on human expertise and compassion. This Travel Nurse role, which involves managing the care of adult patients with severe yet non-life-threatening conditions, requires hands-on assessment, therapies, and interventions that demand a nuanced understanding of complex healthcare scenarios and the care only a human can offer.

Construction Manager, Arcadis, San Diego

Construction is another industry less affected by AI, at least for now. The role of Construction Manager requires physical strength, complex decision-making, and interpersonal skills, for example, a combination AI can’t compete with.

Arcadis, a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions, is looking for a seasoned professional with at least 10 years of civil and mechanical construction experience.

The successful applicant will oversee projects across municipal water and wastewater treatment, power generation, and manufacturing, with the position demanding strong communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and proficiency in construction inspection and quality assurance.

Sous Chef Non Exempt, Greek House Chefs, Denver

With the advent of robotic chefs and AI-driven restaurant management systems, AI is having an impact on the hospitality industry. However, we’re a long way from fully automated restaurant kitchens without human chefs.

This Sous Chef position in Denver involves managing daily kitchen activities and assisting the Executive Chef with management duties. The position comes with a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare subsidies, paid leave, and opportunities to progress.

Ready to explore more opportunities? Visit The Hill Jobs Board for a curated selection of jobs tailored to professionals like you

