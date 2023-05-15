American citizen sentenced to life in prison in China on espionage charge

An American citizen was sentenced Monday to life in prison in China after he was convicted behind closed doors on spying charges.

John Shing-Wan Leung, a 78-year-old man who holds both an American passport and permanent residency in Hong Kong, was arrested back in April 2021.

The public first learned about the case on Monday, when China’s court system announced he’d been sentenced to life in prison.

Details of the accusations against Leung were not made public, as China conducts espionage trials in secret.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said it was aware of the conviction, though it had never mentioned Leung’s arrest previously. Hong Kong city authorities said they were informed when he was detained in 2021.

“The Department of State has no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” the embassy said.

After Hong Kong was returned to Chinese control in 1997 after 99 years of British rule, the city retained its own freedoms and political system for over two decades.

However, China’s ruling Communist Party cracked down on these freedoms in 2020, imposing a wide-ranging national security law that used vague wording to essentially ban criticism of the ruling party.

The imprisonment of Leung is expected to inflame tensions between the U.S. and China, which were already high after the Chinese military floated a spy balloon across the U.S. earlier this year. The two countries had stopped high-level meetings for three months after that incident, a moratorium that ended last week with a diplomatic sit-down in Vienna.

Leung is not the only foreign national held in a Chinese jail and accused of spying. Two Chinese Australians, Cheng Lei and Yang Jun, have been imprisoned since 2020 and 2019, respectively.

With News Wire Services