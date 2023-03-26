American couple being held hostage in Haiti; kidnappers increase ransom demand

2
Sarah Rumpf
·2 min read

A Florida couple visiting Port-au-Prince, Haiti are being held at ransom after being abducted, according to family members.

Jean Dickens Toussaint and Abigail Toussaint, both 33-years-old, were reportedly abducted on a bus on March 18 while on a visit to see ailing relatives and attend a local festival.

Couple
Jean-Dickens Toussaint and Abigail Toussaint were reportedly abducted on a bus on March 18 while visiting ailing relatives.

The U.S. citizen's abductors allegedly demanded $6,000 for the couple’s release, family members told ABC Miami. After family members paid the ransom, the abductors upped the ransom to $200,000 each, family members said.

"We don’t have that type of money," Jean Dickens Toussaint’s sister, Nikese Toussaint, told ABC Miami.

HAITI GAN VIOLENCE LEAVE 187 DEAD IN 11 DAYS

A family friend who met the couple at the airport to escort them was also kidnaped, a niece of the couple told ABC Miami.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"They stopped the bus at a stop, and they asked for the Americans on the bus and their escorts to come off the bus, and then they took them," she said.

The U.S State Department said that they are aware of reports of American citizens missing in Haiti and shared that the department will work with local authorities to search for the missing couple.

"We are aware of reports of two U.S. citizens missing in Haiti," the State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can."

VIOLENT GANGS IN HAITI COULD POSE SIMILAR THREAT TO US AS MS-13, SEN. CASSIDY SAYS: 'MIGHT BE A RHYTHM THERE'

The US state department advises Americans not to travel to Haiti "due to kidnappings, crime, and civil unrest"

Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7, and following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southwest Haiti in August and killed more than 2,200 people.

Gangs have grown in strength and have demanded ransoms ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to more than $1 million, according to authorities.

The security situation has devolved further in recent months with routine gun fights between police officers and the gangs. Bloody turf battles have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Seventeen missionaries from the United States and Canada were taken hostage and held for ransom in 2021 while on a trip to Haiti organized by the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. The group said ransom money was paid for the release of the captives, but a dozen had escaped on their own.

Haiti's national police did not immediately respond to Fox News' Digital's request for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Couple Being Held At Ransom In Haiti After Going To Visit Ailing Relatives

    A Florida couple is being held at ransom in Haiti after they were kidnapped from a bus a week ago, family members said. The terrifying moment happened when Jean-Dickens Toussaint and his wife, Abigail Toussaint, went to Haiti to visit ailing relatives, ABC News reported.

  • Florida couple missing in Haiti are being held for ransom, family says

    A Florida couple who went to Haiti to visit sick family members have been kidnapped and are being held for ransom, their family says.

  • American couple kidnapped off bus in Haiti

    Family says kidnappers are demanding a huge ransom which they can’t afford

  • Editorial: Presumed guilty! The toxic cost of money bail

    The money bail system betrays a host of fundamental American values, including the presumption of innocence, the right to counsel and equality in the eyes of the law.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Next: 10...

  • Texas boy is the world's youngest mariachi. For his dad, it's a return to Mexican family roots

    Mateo Lopez, 7, was named the world's youngest mariachi by Guinness World Records. Though some see a future star, for his dad, it's more complicated.

  • McDonald's Menu Adding a Surprise International Favorite

    McDonald's has locations all over the world and they all cater to local tastes while also serving the classic menu. You can always get a Big Mac and french fries, but the chain will also have specific items designed to serve whatever culture the chain is operating in. In India, for example, McDonald's serves a variety of meat-free options.

  • Meet Peter Tuchman, the most photographed stock trader on Wall Street

    In the 1980s, the stock broker opened a jazz record store in New York. Later, he worked as an accountant at a Norwegian oil company in West Africa.

  • Severe weather threat upgraded across Southeast on Sunday

    The severe weather threat has been upgraded across the Southeast on Sunday. A few strong&nbsp;tornadoes and very large hail are expected with the most intense&nbsp;storms into Sunday night.

  • Mississippi relief effort may face more destruction

    STORY: Disaster relief efforts are pouring into Mississippi and Alabama, grappling with the 170-mile trail of destruction there.And tales of survival that defy the odds are emerging."It destroyed everything."Johnny Carither lives in Silver City, Mississippi, one of the string of towns hit by the rare and powerful tornado on Friday.At least two dozen people have been killed, hundreds of buildings leveled, 26,000 are without power, and weather forecasters say more severe weather -- including the possibility of more tornados - may be coming.CARITHER: "I got in the chair behind that corner there, and my wife and mother-in-law and dogs in the hall there, and I got a big door and put it over that. The glass started flying through this way and I had my back against that door trying to hold it. And then all of a sudden, it turned away from that door and went straight through that-a-way. And then the top flew off. And that's about it. It lasted about 15 minutes."JARRETT BROWN: In some of of these areas, there was no safe spot to go to.Reuters spoke to Jarrett Brown, an army veteran and now volunteer leader for a disaster response organization called Team Rubicon. He was in Selma, Alabama helping recovery efforts and is now in Rolling Fork, believed to be the worst hit town.Many of the residents here are facing an uncertain future now. It has population of 1,900 and, according to census data, about a fifth are below the poverty line.BROWN: "This was a garage, but this one had its roof completely ripped off.""It was 18, 20 seconds. One of the homeowners said they finally woke up, and they looked up, and they thought they were dead. And they were like, 'I don't see the clouds of heaven, and then I looked down, and I didn't see the fires of hell. So, from right there, I knew I wasn't dead.' But it is that quick."President Biden has approved a federal state of emergency declaration for Mississippi, which will provide additional funding and aid to supplement local efforts.

  • Mitch Albom: Whether here or in Haiti, being terrorized by crime is no way to live

    How do you cope with the idea that something awful may come your way and you are powerless to stop it? That is the situation here in Haiti.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • Judge grants R. Kelly victim priority access to Sony Music royalty fund

    In 2020, Heather Williams won a $4 million default judgment in a civil case filed against R. Kelly.

  • Jonathan Majors’ ‘Be All You Can Be’ U.S. Army Ad Campaign Paused Following Arrest

    The U.S. Army has pulled a Be All You Can Be ad campaign featuring Jonathan Majors following the actor’s arrest on Saturday. “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing […]

  • Florida Challenged Over Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Transgender Youth

    Lawmakers in Florida are currently considering legislation that would codify the rules that are now being challenged in court.

  • Actor Jonathan Majors arrested

    “Creed Three” actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on an assault charge in New York City over an alleged domestic dispute.

  • Kim Jong Un's diplomats get an unwanted surprise

    In a protest outside North Korea's U.N. mission, Otto Warmbier and other victims of Kim's human right's abuses were remembered. A campaign has been launched to rename the street outside the mission after Otto.

  • What’s after ‘John Wick 4’: Keanu Reeves and Hiroyuki Sanada on the fate of their characters

    For years, fans have been rooting for Keanu Reeve’s titular character in the “John Wick” franchise, an unstoppable force on a relentless quest for vengeance. Stars of the film, Keanu Reeves and Hiroyuki Sanada, sat down with NextShark to share their reflections on the film and discuss what becomes of their characters. This time around, viewers are offered a glimpse into John's perspective as he saves a dog from imminent death.

  • A Florida couple is reportedly being held ransom after being kidnapped in Haiti. Their family is calling for their return to the US.

    The couple, identified as Jean Dickens and Abigail Toussaint, was kidnapped from a bus that departed from Port-au-Prince, their niece says.

  • Winter storm warning issued for parts of Chicago area

    A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for some on the first weekend of spring.