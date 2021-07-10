American Cruise Lines cancels cruise after crew member, 2 passengers test positive for COVID-19

American Cruise Lines' American Constellation ship has canceled its next Alaska cruise after three people tested positive for COVID-19.

The ship took off for a 10-night cruise from Juneau, Alaska on July 4, but the trip was cut short Saturday after two fully vaccinated passengers and one unvaccinated crew member tested positive. The small, 175-passenger ship had 162 passengers and 52 crew members on board.

The company canceled the ship’s next sailing, set to depart July 14th, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Saturday statement.

The three passengers who tested positive are isolating off the ship in Petersburg, Alaska. While most of the ship's crew members are vaccinated, those who are not are set to remain on board in Juneau until they are cleared by health authorities.

American Cruise Lines' American Constellation ship.

American Cruise Lines, a small ship cruise line, said this was its first COVID-related incident since it resumed sailing in U.S. waters in March. The cruise line has carried more than 10,000 passengers on 130 cruises since restarting operations.

The cruise line follows local COVID protocols and guidelines in each of the 31 states in which it operates. The company’s website says it “strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible guests," and all guests are tested for COVID as part of the boarding process.

“State and local officials in Alaska have been engaged, and have been working together with American Cruise Lines to ensure a swift and effective implementation of the Response Plan,” the company’s statement reads.

The cruise line is set to resume the remainder of its summer Alaska cruise schedule, which runs through September.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Cruise Lines cruise canceled after 3 positive COVID-19 tests