American cuts summer flights because of delayed Boeing jets

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, on July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston. American Airlines is making further cuts in its international schedule for this summer because of delays in Boeing delivering new widebody planes, the company announced Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) —

American Airlines is making further cuts in its international schedule for this summer because of delays in Boeing delivering new widebody planes.

American said Friday that it will temporarily stop service between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago, Chile. It will also delay launching service between Dallas and Tel Aviv that was planned for June. In addition, it will reduce flights between Miami and Sao Paulo to once daily.

The airline said it had expected to receive 13 new Boeing 787 jetliners this year, but now expects to get only 10 of them, with the rest showing up next year.

American said Boeing has promised compensation. Chicago-based Boeing has been unable to deliver 787s because of production flaws including gaps between panels of the carbon-composite fuselage.

Fort Worth-based American had hoped to operate 89% of its summer 2019 schedule in summer 2022, but scaled that back to 80% in December because it won’t have enough planes. It dropped flights to Hong Kong, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Shannon, Ireland, and decided not to bring back 2010 destinations including Prague.

Boeing has declined to say when it expects to resume shipments of 787s, which must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines plans more schedule cuts as it waits for 787 jet deliveries

    American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday it plans to further trim its summer schedule due to Boeing Co's delay in delivering 787 Dreamliner jets. In a regulatory filing, the Texas-based carrier said it now expects to receive only 10 Dreamliner planes this year, not the 13 expected earlier. As a result, American said it would temporarily suspend routes between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago.

  • American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays

    American Airlines on Friday said it would cut more international flights over the summer than originally planned as it deals with delays in deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner long-haul jet.

  • Airbus turns record profit in 2021

    Airbus got out of the red for the first time since 2018 by posting record profits in 2021 on improved jet deliveries and increased helicopter and defense work. Driving the performance were increased deliveries of Airbus’ commercial aircraft, which rose from 566 to 611 year over year. Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. builds parts for all Airbus jets, though that’s done primarily at its plants in the U.K. and North Carolina.

  • Where Notre Dame, opponents rank in ESPN’s SP+ Rankings projection for 2022

    Who is the most surprising to you?

  • Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers TV, radio, team leaders in Big Ten action

    The Purdue Boilermakers are scoring less but have won two in a row. Rutgers has beaten four straight ranked opponents.

  • Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

    President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding for three weeks to give Congress more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the White House announced. The Senate approved the measure Thursday by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five more than the 60 votes needed, after the House easily approved the legislation last week. Since the government’s budget year began last Oct. 1, federal agencies have functioned at spending levels approved in the waning weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

  • Haitian garment workers protest to demand higher wages

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Thousands of Haitian garment workers protested in Port-au-Prince on Thursday to demand higher wages following weeks of similar demonstrations over pay and working conditions at firms that export to U.S. clothing retailers. For decades, Haiti has promoted itself as a center for clothing manufacturing thanks to low wages and proximity to U.S. markets, but has faced consistent complaints that wages are too low to cover the cost of basic goods in the Caribbean nation. Workers are seeking a raise that would take their daily wage to 1,500 gourdes (USD 15), from the current wage of 500 gourdes (USD 5), union leader Dominique St Eloi said in a telephone interview.

  • Norwegian Air CEO considers Airbus jets amid drawn-out Boeing litigation

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air may order jets from Airbus in the future unless ongoing litigation with Boeing over previous aircraft cancellations is resolved in a timely fashion, the carrier's chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Norwegian, which flies a Boeing-only fleet, emerged from bankruptcy protection last May but is still locked in a dispute over the cancellation of pre-pandemic orders for 97 Boeing aircraft, which is to be decided in U.S. legal proceedings. It however managed to get a similar contract over deliveries from Airbus terminated.

  • Boeing names customer in 777 freighter deal as it readies to ramp up production

    Boeing builds around two 777 models per month, including its recently launched 777X, and plans to increase production to three a month in 2022, largely in response to the growing demand for freighter aircraft.

  • GE Aviation gets $2.8 billion order from Asian airline

    An Asian airline has placed a nearly $3 billion order with Evendale-based GE Aviation to power the first Boeing 777-9 aircraft to fly from the region.

  • How Hotels Will Change in 2022, According to the Designer Behind Some of the World's Most Luxurious Properties

    We sat down with legendary designer Jean-Michel Gathy, behind exceptional properties including the forthcoming Aman New York, to talk about how hotels will change this year.

  • American Airlines Reduces International Flights Due to Boeing 787 Delays

    Boeing's issues affect much more than the company's choppy stock movements as delivery delays for its 787 Dreamliner plane is now forcing at least one airline client to change their plans heading into the busy summer travel season. American Airlines is trimming its international flight schedule, delaying the launch of certain routes and reducing service for one international route. All of this is due to Boeing failing to deliver on what it had promised the airline.

  • Ontario lottery winner's wife gets a $22 million Lotto Max birthday surprise

    A man in Oakville, Ont., discovered he won a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot on the morning of his wife's 50th birthday.

  • It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Hawaii With These Nonstop Delta Routes

    The airline is adding new flights to Hawaii ahead of the holiday season.

  • Search Underway for Woman Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Balcony in Gulf of Mexico

    "Carnival's CARE team is providing support to the guest's husband who was traveling with her," Carnival Cruise Line said a in statement

  • Major airlines cancel hundreds of flights as Storm Eunice hits the UK, causing chaos for passengers

    British Airways and EasyJet said they have scrapped flights inbound and outbound of the UK because of severe winds.

  • American Airlines Trims More International Flights as Boeing Dreamliner Delays Drag On

    The world’s largest carrier by passenger traffic is again cutting its summer schedule as production problems prevent Boeing from handing over new 787s.

  • First-Ever Flight Subscription Service Launched — But Comes with Stipulations

    As airfare prices rise, travelers are looking for affordable alternatives to expensive flights. Alaska Airlines has introduced a possible solution with Flight Pass, the first flight subscription...

  • Spanish low-cost airline Vueling cancels Feb flights to Ukraine

    Vueling, IAG's Spanish low-cost airline, has cancelled direct flights to and from Ukraine´s capital Kyiv in February, a spokesperson for the Barcelona-based carrier said on Thursday. Vueling cancelled the eight direct flights from Paris Orly airport to and from Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv it had scheduled by the end of this month as tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine. "We are in constant contact with the authorities and we take action based on what they tell us," the spokesperson added.

  • Alaska Airlines offers monthly flight plans for discounted travel

    Alaska Airlines is launching two subscription services for flyers looking to save money. Which, let's face it, is probably all of them. Wednesday it announced its "Flight Pass" and "Flight Pass Pro" programs. The plans give travelers up to 24 round-trip flights a year at a fixed monthly rate.