American Distilling Institute Names 2020 "Best-in-Class" Rum Produced by Next Century Spirits

RALEIGH, N.C., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Distilling Institute (ADI) recognized Raleigh-based technology and spirits company, Next Century Spirits, as producer of the "Best-in-Class" Rum 2020 today. Next Century Spirits received three awards from the 2020 Judging of Craft Spirits hosted by ADI, which is the oldest and largest trade association dedicated to craft distilling in the world. The competition was well attended with over 1,300 spirit samples judged representing 16 countries throughout five continents; Next Century Spirits outperformed 85 entrants participating in the rum category.

(PRNewsfoto/Next Century Spirits) More

Next Century Spirits' aged Exalted Rum is a "Traditional, Caribbean style rum made in the Virgin Islands, aged in second fill barrels for subtle, toasted oak and vanilla nuances, layered onto overtones of caramelized banana, ripe mango, fresh pineapple and toasted coconut," said Nick Scarff, Master Blender of Next Century Spirits. Judges of ADI noted the rum's well-made distillate offering a pleasant floral aroma with a clean entry mixed with a toasty taste.

"As a technology-based company, our team values innovation of spirits distilling without sacrificing traditional tastes as we serve clients around the world with our technology," said Scott Bolin, CEO of Next Century Spirits. "This achievement to take home 'Best of Class Rum' was made possible by the dedication of our inventive team whose passion to curate top flavor profiles is evident."

ADI competitions offer rigorous requirements for spirits to be considered for award recognition. An expert panel of spirit judges blindly tastes and evaluates each registered spirit without receiving information about the producer. ADI provides a holistic reflection of the spirit's quality by combining each judge's numerical scores and a facilitating discussion on which medal should or should not be awarded.

To see a complete list of 2020 Judging of Craft Spirits winners, visit the American Distilling Institute . For information about Next Century Spirits, visit NextCenturySpirits.com . For media inquiries, contact Yolanda Castillo, yocastillo@nextcenturyspirits.com .

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.

Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, London Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, International Spirits Challenge, Pr%f Awards, Sip Awards, USA Spirits Ratings, Ultimate Spirits Challenge and most recently the American Distiller Institute.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-distilling-institute-names-2020-best-in-class-rum-produced-by-next-century-spirits-301037655.html

SOURCE Next Century Spirits