American Dream reopens mostly as usual morning after shooting creates chaotic scene

EAST RUTHERFORD — Families ate in the food court as stores began to open Friday morning with no apparent signs that a man was shot less than 24 hours ago on the second floor.

State police and American Dream spokesperson Melissa Howard both urged the fact that Thursday's shooting was an isolated incident and there's no cause for concern.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation, Goez said.

Howard said there would be increased security and police at the mall Friday, the main sign that anything happened Thursday. One employee also said an email went out to staff assuring them it was safe to come to work Friday and promised an increase in police presence.

Music blared throughout the mall as many shoppers were unaware that a shooting had even took place. Janet and Justin from Hackensack said they had no idea, but said it made sense why they saw six police officers when they met by Red Mango.

A family from Washington, D.C. were at the megamall and entertainment complex Thursday night when shots were heard just before 5:50 p.m. They returned and were eating an early lunch at the Coco Cola food court Friday.

The father said he returned with his three children after taking shelter in a store the night before until they were escorted out by police.

"It's no different than anything else," he said. "Anything can happen at anytime. You can't live your life in fear."

The shooting left one man injured and law enforcement with one suspect. Police have not disclosed information on the precise location of the shooting or further details on the victim or suspect.

Eva Rios, a food court worker from Jersey City said she didn't want to come back to work today.

Rios, a Jersey City resident, said she wished there was more coordination between security and employees about the lockdown. She said she only knew which parking lot to evacuate to after a friend told her.

Her mother, who was coincidentally shopping at the mall at the same time, was locked in the store. "The store counted how many people were there and had them stand in a line," Rios said. "But, no one told us to do anything once we got to the parking lot."

Rios and other staff and patrons were able to leave the parking lot around 8:30 p.m.

"The safety and security of our guests, tenants and team members continue to be our top priority," Howard said in a statement. "We will continue to have increased security and police presence throughout the property."

Patrons heard shots fire inside the mall just before 6 p.m. that created chaos and left parents separated from children.

The mall, developed by Triple Five Group, spans over 3 million square feet, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium.

Police set up unification locations in the parking lot as they evacuated the mall for families who were on lockdown on the other side of the complex in the theme parks.

Despite the shooting, the long awaited opening of the 300 foot Dream Wheel is still scheduled for Wednesday, April 13.

Troubled past

Thursday's incident is the latest in a long, troubled history for a mall that was decades in the making.

The idea of a megamall was first floated in 1996, with heavy construction beginning in 2005 under the name Xanadu. The original multicolored structure became an eyesore along Route 3, a symbol of a seemingly failed project.

Many lawsuits and several owners later, the American Dream mall finally opened in the fall of 2019 with theme parks, boutique and chain stores, and restaurants.

Then, just months later, the COVID pandemic hit, dealing the project another blow.

In September 2021, a fire broke out in the 16-story, 180,000-square-foot ski and snowboard park that has kept the attraction closed since. Repairs are ongoing with a projected reopening date for Memorial Day weekend.

