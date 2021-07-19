American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Kelly and Eimi Yamamitsu
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tim Kelly and Eimi Yamamitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) -A Tokyo court on Monday doled out the first sentences related to Carlos Ghosn's arrest and escape from Japan, imprisoning U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor for two years and his son Peter for one year and eight months for helping the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman flee to Lebanon.

"This case enabled Ghosn, a defendant of serious crime, to escape overseas," Hideo Nirei, the chief judge, said while explaining the judgement. "One year and a half has passed, but there is no prospect of the trial being held."

The two men, who had faced up to three years in prison, pleaded guilty and made a tearful apology to the court last month, saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from Japan’s Kansai airport at the end of 2019.

Prosecutors said the Taylors received $1.3 million for their services and another $500,000 for legal fees.

Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan.

In Japan he faces charges he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by 9.3 billion yen ($85 million) over a decade and enriched himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East.

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive charged with helping Ghosn hide his compensation, is also on trial in Tokyo. Both Ghosn and Kelly deny the charges.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coco Gauff pulls out of Olympics after positive Covid test

    Tennis star Coco Gauff announced she has tested positive for Covid, forcing her to pull out of the Olympics. Gauff played at Wimbledon and the French Open, but it’s unclear if she had been vaccinated before traveling to Europe or where she tested positive.

  • Tesla offers a Full Self-Driving subscription for $199 per month

    Tesla has launched its long-expected Full Self-Driving subscription at $199 per month.

  • Japan girds for a surreal Olympics, and questions are plenty

    After a yearlong delay and months of hand-wringing that rippled across a pandemic-inflected world, a Summer Games unlike any other is at hand. Cultural exchanges, the kind that power the on-the-ground energy of most Games, completely absent. All signs point to an utterly surreal and atomized Games, one that will divide Japan into two worlds during the month of Olympics and Paralympics competition.

  • Australia to deport commentator Hopkins for quarantine boast

    Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after she boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country's quarantine rules, an official said on Monday. Hopkins traveled to Australia to appear in a reality television program and was in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney before filming was to start.

  • Mullen says post-election chaos within Trump White House "incredibly disturbing"

    New reporting suggests Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley believed former President Trump might stage a coup to try to stay in power. Admiral Mark Mullen, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses his fears of the politicization of the military.

  • Syria-based breakaway Palestinian faction elects new leader

    A breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out headline-grabbing attacks against Israel in the 1970s and 1980s has named a veteran new leader after its longtime founder died, the group said Sunday. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said Talal Naji, was elected during a meeting in Damascus. Naji was born in Nazareth in British-ruled Palestine in 1946.

  • More Olympic athletes test positive for COVID in Tokyo

    Olympic Games organizers confirmed Sunday three athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo — five days before the event is due to begin, per Reuters.Driving the news: Two of the athletes, all of whom were listed as "non-Japanese," were staying in the Olympic Village, AP notes. The other was outside the village.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other perso

  • Indonesian soup kitchen brings food to COVID-19 patients stuck at home

    As coronavirus surges in the Indonesian capital, volunteers like Badie Uzzaman are pitching in to help, delivering food to people who have tested positive but are forced to quarantine at home as hospitals run short of beds. The 26-year-old driver of a three-wheeler, Badie drops off the packages in front of patients' homes, calling out that their food has arrived and making small talk from a distance. "I do feel scared," said Badie, one of four volunteers who deliver meals to up to 70 homes three times a day.

  • Tesla unveils $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription plan — but there’s a catch

    Tesla Inc. has unveiled a $199-a-month subscription plan for its Full Self-Driving package, rather than a $10,000 up-front fee, but it could come with an added cost for some drivers.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A brawl outside Shake Shack in Detroit involving up to a dozen young girls was caught on camera

    It's unclear what started a violent confrontation between a group of girls at Shake Shack in Detroit but no charges were filed, according to Fox 2.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • ‘Law & Order’ Actor Indicted For Murder In New York For Shooting A Man

    Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared on the television shows Law & Order and Boadwalk Empire, has been indicted for murder. Stokes, 41, is accused of shooting a man in broad daylight in the New York City borough of Queens. The victim was sitting in his Jeep when he was assaulted, prosecutors said Friday. The shooting […]

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 Valley men accused of attacking people with guns, swords at event

    Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem and Selma resident Karanjeet Singh were part of a group that pulled up to the pigeon racing event in four vehicles, carrying handguns and swords, and shot and stabbed three people, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says.

  • She Buried The Memory Of Her Brutal Gang Rape For Months. Her Attackers Might Never Face Any Consequences.

    “You are asking me to contort my life, my body, my trauma, into a box — a perfect victim box.”View Entire Post ›

  • Video shows armed robbers assaulting an elderly Asian man before pistol-whipping a witness who intervened

    A video of the incident shows an elderly Asian man, who appears to be screaming, being held to the ground by a hooded suspect in Oakland, California.

  • Activists call for legislative action after Mexican women forced out of NC pool

    A video of the incident has been viewed by over 8.5 million people.

  • Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

    A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying in a recent filing that he, “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s election victory and to scramble for shelter from incoming mobs. Hodgkins and others are accused of serious crimes but were not indicted, as other were, for roles in larger conspiracies.