American Eagle Outfitters Expects a Solid Holiday Quarter

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) recently announced that its fourth quarter comparable store sales through Jan. 13 rose 6% annually, which matches its prior forecast for "mid single-digit" comps growth. AEO notably faced a tough year-over-year comparison to its 8% comps growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

AEO reaffirmed its prior earnings-per-share guidance of $0.40-$0.42, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. It also disclosed the repurchase of 4 million shares in December, boosting its fiscal year-to-date buybacks to 7.3 million shares. That's equivalent to roughly 4% of AEO's outstanding shares at the beginning of fiscal 2018. AEO plans to reveal additional details in its full fourth quarter report on March 6.

An Aerie marketing campaign. More

Image source: Aerie.

AEO's preliminary results indicate that it's still a standout player in the crowded apparel market. But how did its results stack up against other retailers during the holidays?

The writing was on the wall

AEO's holiday growth wasn't that surprising -- several firms and analysts previously highlighted the strength of AEO and the apparel sector.

In Piper Jaffray's latest "Taking Stock with Teens" survey, US teens ranked American Eagle as their second-favorite clothing brand after Nike, and their third-favorite shopping website after Amazon and Nike.

Mastercard SpendingPulse recently reported that U.S. holiday sales rose 5.1% annually to $850 billion last year, marking the retail industry's highest growth in six years. It also reported that spending at apparel retailers climbed 7.9% annually, marking the sector's best growth since 2010. It noted that "strong momentum" started "during the back-to-school season and accelerated through fall right up to Christmas."

During AEO's third quarter conference call, CEO Jay Schottenstein stated that "American Eagle and Aerie had extremely well-executed back-to-school and fall seasons." CFO Chad Kessler declared that holiday sales were off to a "very good start," and Aerie President Jennifer Foyle stated that Aerie entered the "holiday season with strong momentum" and was "pleased with the early holiday results."

Prior to AEO's guidance update, Wedbush estimated that AEO's sales rose 7% annually during the holiday season as its gross margin expanded. The firm claimed that both American Eagle and Aerie generated "record sales volumes on comparably less promotional activity with broad-based strength across the board."