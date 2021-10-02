American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It looks like American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase American Eagle Outfitters' shares before the 7th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.72 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, American Eagle Outfitters has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of $26.14. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for American Eagle Outfitters

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. American Eagle Outfitters is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that American Eagle Outfitters's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see American Eagle Outfitters earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, American Eagle Outfitters has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy American Eagle Outfitters for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and American Eagle Outfitters is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and American Eagle Outfitters is halfway there. There's a lot to like about American Eagle Outfitters, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American Eagle Outfitters is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for American Eagle Outfitters you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    The company has committed to building several green hydrogen production facilities, and the federal infrastructure bill could be a boon for it.

  • The Market Is Right to Be Spooked by Rising Bond Yields

    If the sharp rise in yields since the Federal Reserve meeting last week is the start of a rising trend, then shares are in trouble.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Billionaires Get Help From China Move to Contain Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s purchase of a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group aimed at preventing contagion is also benefiting Shengjing Bank Co.’s investors, including some poker pals of Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • 'India is booming – our top stock is up 10 times'

    Earlier this year the world was shocked by appalling scenes of Indians fighting for oxygen canisters as coronavirus savaged the country.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • U.S Dollar On A Rampage, Currency Markets Brace For Interest Rates Surge

    The dollar should remain well supported, eventually rising 5-10% from current levels as long as markets are confident that the world’s largest economy will begin tightening monetary policy in a reasonable timeframe

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 billion losses in IPO filing

    The company has been investing aggressively in ramping up production of its electric vehicles, including its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched last month beating out competition from more established rivals, such as Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford. Rivian had about 48,390 preorders for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada as of last month.

  • Where Might Nio's Stock Move In The Coming Weeks?

    Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gapped higher but pared gains by Friday afternoon. The Chinese electric vehicle maker announced it achieved record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries. The company delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September, representing an increase of 125.70% year-over-year. Nio was down 0.45% at $35.47 at last check. As Nio Takes First Steps Into Norway, The Chinese EV Startup Will Be Up Against These Formidable Rivals Nio Daily Chart Analysis Shares look to be falling below pattern