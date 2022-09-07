American Eagle Outfitters posts net loss on slowing consumer demand

·1 min read

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a loss for the second quarter on Wednesday and said it would pause quarterly dividend as it strives to tide through lower demand due to inflation, sending its shares down 14% after market.

With the United States on the edge of a recession, and prices of food and everyday essentials exceptionally high, consumers are limiting expenditure on non-esssentials such as apparel.

Major U.S. retailers Walmart Inc, Target Corp and Kohl's have cautioned about consumer demand shifting to more essential items, indicating a slowdown in demand for discretionary products.

American Eagle reported a net loss of $42.5 million for the second quarter, compared with a net income of $121.5 million, a year earlier.

The company's net revenue came in at $1.20 billion, up from $1.19 billion a year earlier, and was in-line with analysts' expectation, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: GameStop, Dave & Buster's, American Eagle Outfitters

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith breaks down the action certain trending stocks are seeing in the after-hours trading session.

  • AEO Battles Inflation Headwinds; Reveals $42 Million Loss

    The retailer continues to struggle with excess inventory, price hikes and increased promotional activity.

  • GameStop Posts Mixed Results, Announces Partnership With FTX

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares jumped after it announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, suggesting the video game retailer is making strides in its strategy shift to nonfungible tokens even after it reported sales in the second quarter that missed analysts’ estimates. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureE

  • United Airlines sees improvement in third-quarter costs, capacity

    United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it expects a small improvement in current-quarter costs and capacity as the carrier wades through staffing gaps and aircraft shortages to tap booming demand. However, United said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it has seen "improving operational reliability" over the course of 2022. Excluding fuel, the airline expects Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) for the third quarter to be up 16% from the same period in 2019, a slight improvement compared with its previous forecast of 16%-17%.

  • If You Invested $1000 in H&R Block 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • The Dollar Keeps Hitting New Highs. The Stock Market Doesn’t Like It.

    The U.S. Dollar Index has gained almost 15% this year, while the S&P 500 is down about 18% from its early January all-time high.

  • Marketmind: Yen freefall

    Bad things tend to happen in world markets when Japan's yen registers wild swings and its latest freefall against the supercharged U.S. dollar leaves many feeling uneasy. With U.S. economic soundings still strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve talking tough on its inflation fight, the dollar continues to climb against major currencies where recession worries are more intense or - in the case of Japan - there's no appetite to match monetary tightening elsewhere in the G7. The Bank of Canada is expected to match recent Fed rate rises with a 75 basis point (bp) hike of its own later on Wednesday.

  • NIO Earnings and Guidance Disappointed. Why the Stock Is Rallying.

    Chinese EV maker NIO reports a second-quarter adjusted loss that was wider than analysts' forecasts.

  • Fed’s Mester sees growth ‘well below’ 2% rate this year and next

    The U.S. economy will barely see economic growth this year and next, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin falls below critical $19,000 mark as September woes pile up

    Fears that insolvency administrators of failed crypto exchange Mt. Gox might soon flood the market with Bitcoin has been souring sentiment, putting at least a temporary end to its summer rally.

  • After hours stock movers: Newell Brands, GitLab, Lowe's, Twitter

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading on September 6, 2022.

  • PLAY Stock Falls After Hours On Dave & Buster's Earnings Miss

    Dave & Buster's announced mixed results for its second-quarter earnings report Wednesday afternoon. It's the first Dave & Buster's earnings report since the sports bar and video game company changed leadership after buying competitor Main Event earlier this summer. PLAY stock rose toward a buy point prior to Wednesday's results, but quickly dropped in after hours trading.

  • 10 Market Movers to Watch on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 market movers to watch on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks making moves today, go directly to 5 Market Movers to Watch on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and communication services sectors, including Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) […]

  • Is Kraft Heinz Still Dead Money?

    The stock has been dead money for a while, but that could be about to change

  • Target CEO Brian Cornell decides to stay in position for three more years

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on Brian Cornell's decision to stay on as Target CEO and the shift in executive work culture.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Inches Higher but Sluggish Volume Shows Reluctance to Invest

    While BTC technical indicators are signaling traders to buy, Fed actions and the strength of the U.S. dollar suggest that traders should wait. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]