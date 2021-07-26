Is the American economy about to fall back into the pandemic pit?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Cooper, National correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Biden.
President Biden. Illustrated | Getty Images, New York Times, iStock

As infrastructure negotiations drag on interminably, depressing liberal base voters about the dysfunctional U.S. political system, President Biden and the Democrats still seem to have one political ace in the hole: the economy. It looks reasonably likely that all the pandemic rescue packages have put enough money into Americans' pockets to create the first serious full employment boom in more than 20 years. Or at least it did, until the latest wave of the pandemic hit.

Today, the Delta variant of coronavirus is growing across the country, especially in less-vaccinated areas, raising the possibility that people could shy away from normal activities and the economic recovery could falter. Biden might live to regret his decision to abandon super-unemployment — the $300 boost to unemployment benefits (plus other expansions) contained in the American Rescue Plan that most conservative states have already ditched, and which will expire fully in September.

Largely because of conservative vaccine refusal, states like Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, and Alabama are once again suffering galloping outbreaks and surging rates of hospitalization. Cases are increasing less in heavily-vaccinated places like New York, and hospitalizations barely at all. Unlike the U.K., which has seen a significant Delta outbreak but few deaths because of widespread vaccination, thousands of Americans could die over the next month or two because Tucker Carlson, Facebook, and YouTube tricked them into not taking the vaccine.

I had previously suspected that the vaccines would quietly end the pandemic in the U.S., because I thought conservatives and other vaccine-resistant groups would gradually come around as it became super obvious that the vaccines are safe and COVID is very much not. But it turns out you should never, ever underestimate the irresponsibility of the conservative propaganda apparatus. Some right-wing media has recently turned somewhat pro-vaccine, but that is coming after months and months of deranged anti-vaccine paranoia that cemented anti-vax attitudes as a central part of conservative identity. When Sean Hannity tried to convince his viewers to get their shots, the furious backlash made him retreat immediately.

This fresh wave of the virus might damage the economy, in turn. A study conducted last year showed that people stopped doing normal activities as cases surged before any kind of official lockdown, not after. There was never any kind of tradeoff between the economy and controlling the pandemic — on the contrary, the only way to restore economic health was to control the virus.

Now, it could be that unvaccinated Americans will keep charging out into the teeth of the Delta wave and the economic damage will be minimal. But it is surely possible that even they will get leery of normal activities if their friends and family start dropping like flies. And while the vaccines do apparently prevent most infection, and provide nearly 100 percent protection against being hospitalized or dying from Delta, there are still many stories of breakthrough infections that got past the vaccine. Cautious vaccinated people will likely refrain from things like indoor dining at least so long as cases are high. As Jeff Stein writes at The Washington Post, this appears to be happening in the U.K.

That brings me back to super-unemployment. As I wrote previously, seemingly all it took for the entire political establishment of both parties to abandon this benefit was a handful of restaurant owners whining on television that they couldn't find enough workers at the wages they were offering. That inspired 25 conservative states to cut off benefits early — despite the fact that, as Matt Bruenig argues at People's Policy Project, it is facially illegal for them to cut off the expansion of benefits to gig workers and other folks not normally eligible for unemployment (though they can refuse the $300 supplement).

Biden did nothing to stop them because he agreed with their position. For decades the hegemonic view among American political elites has been that the government needs to force people to work, by hook or by crook. As soon as the pandemic appeared to be easing for good, Democrats became deeply uncomfortable imagining lazy workers sitting at home collecting generous unemployment, even for just a few more months.

But imagination was all that was going on there. In a bleak irony, it turns out cutting off super-unemployment did nothing to get people into jobs. Data from economist Arin Dube shows that the states that did so actually saw a decrease in the share of adults with jobs, while those that kept the benefit saw an increase. Trying to bludgeon the working class into jobs accomplished the exact opposite. (It's not yet clear what is going on with that, but it likely has something to do with cutting benefits withdrawing tons of income from those states, and the fact that it is quite difficult to qualify for unemployment in the first place.)

Perhaps America will get lucky on this one — maybe conservatives will suddenly listen to reason and get vaccinated, or maybe the Delta surge will only last another few weeks. But it is inarguable that it would have been handy to have super-unemployment through September, at a bare minimum. If I were Democrats, I would be thinking about another rescue package to tide Americans over through the next few months.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

Megan Rapinoe addresses the U.S. women's soccer team's resounding Olympic loss to Sweden

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Psaki: we engage with Fox News in hope viewers might listen to medical experts

    White House press secretary says network is ‘still a platform for us to communicate with the public’ ‘Worst human being’: man confronts Fox News host Carlson ‘We want a fight about getting the pandemic under control and things that actually impact people’s lives,’ said Psaki. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock The Biden administration engages with Fox News because its viewers “might” listen to its medical experts about the need to beat the coronavirus pandemic, the White

  • I am a Black Republican. Here's what my party should know about racism in America.

    As a Black Republican, I can attest that racism does make it difficult for Black people’s participation in the Republican Party.

  • Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris is having fun, and Republicans don't like that

    Today's Republican Party isn't about ideas; it's about attack, attack, attack.

  • Republicans are trying, again, to destroy a presidency. Will Biden and Democrats stop them?

    Sabotage didn’t become the Republicans' organizing principle until the first Black president won. Now their goal is crisis and humiliation for Biden.

  • Vaccine should be mandatory for those receiving government healthcare, ABC News's Margaret Hoover says

    ABC News panelist Margaret Hoover said on Sunday that patients receiving government healthcare should be required to get the coronavirus vaccine.

  • CNN's 'A New Day' Breaks Down Data Linking Fox News Viewers and Vaccine Hesitancy

    As a resurgence of the COVID pandemic sweeps the country, CNN's Senior Data Reporter Henry Enten broke down the numbers on "A New Day" Monday and found that viewers who use Fox News as their main news outlet are some of the most vaccine hesitant. To introduce his findings, Enten revealed which states in general are at the bottom of the list in terms of vaccination rates -- including Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and others – and compared it beside data indicating that the percentage of adults

  • As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

    With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn’t cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. “Thunder means lightning, and lightning can cause fires,” said Stanko, who fears he’ll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can’t harvest enough hay to feed them. As the drought worsens across the West and ushers in an early fire season, cattle ranchers are among those feeling the pain.

  • Absent Texas Democrats ask public to donate soda, salsa, and hair spray

    The nearly 60 Texas Democrats who fled the state and jetted to Washington, D.C., to block a pair of GOP-backed voting bills are asking the public to donate Dr. Pepper, candy, and toiletries as they mark the nearly two-week anniversary of their departure.

  • One deputy killed and another wounded in California hostage standoff

    One deputy was killed and another was wounded on Sunday following a hostage standoff in Wasco, California.

  • GOP's push for COVID antibody testing runs counter to CDC guidance

    When the GOP Doctors Caucus gathered to publicly encourage vaccines last week, the message came with a caveat: Talk to your doctor about an antibody test.For example: "If you haven’t had the vaccine, or if you haven’t tested positive for the virus, go to your doctor. Ask him for the antibody test," said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who is an OB/GYN. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."And then you and your doctor should decide the pros and cons, the risks

  • The delta variant can reinfect you – but the chances of that happening are very small

    With nine in 10 adults in England now carrying antibodies against Covid, and infections seemingly in retreat, it would be tempting to think the country's epidemic is all but over. Yet there is growing evidence that the delta variant is far better than previous strains at reinfecting people who have previously had the virus or been double jabbed. On Friday, Public Health England (PHE) upgraded its risk assessment for reinfection after a natural infection from amber to red, warning that the delta

  • Fact check: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don't pose 'any obvious safety signals' in pregnancy, study found

    Several social media posts mischaracterized the data presented in a study about miscarriages after a COVID-19 vaccine, making false claims.

  • Chinese parents fret after government bans for-profit tutoring firms

    Anxious Chinese parents were rushing to hire private tutors to help their children navigate a fiercely competitive education system after the government moved last week to rein in companies in the massive tutoring services industry. China's for-profit education sector has been under scrutiny as part of Beijing's push to ease pressure on school children and reduce a cost burden on parents that has contributed to a drop in birth rates. After-school tutoring (AST) classes are seen as crucial to academic success in China's notoriously difficult college entrance exam.

  • Biden Administration Will Keep International Travel Restrictions In Place

    The administration has faced increasing pressure from stranded travelers, the travel industry, and members of the U.S. and foreign governments to lift the restrictions.

  • NYC's largest city workers' union wants to 'bargain' after the mayor announced a vaccine mandate

    New York City is requiring all municipal workers including police officers, firefighters, and teachers to either get vaccinated or be tested weekly.

  • CEO of iron-air battery maker hopes to close 'multitrillion'-dollar energy market gap

    Mateo Jaramillo doesn’t want to hear talk of a “breakthrough,” at least not yet. That would understate the challenge of what his startup, Form Energy, is trying to achieve and what more it has to do to accomplish its goal — providing the missing link to decarbonization of the power system.

  • Delta variant outbreak could peak in two to three weeks, Gottlieb says

    Former federal regulator Scott Gottlieb said Monday that new COVID-19 case increases due to the delta variant in the United States will reach a peak in the next few weeks, using the downward trend in new infections in the United Kingdom as a reference.

  • Fact check: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip not involved in disappearance of Canadian children

    The court at the center of the false narrative in the social media posts, as well as articles expanding on their claims, doesn't exist.

  • Water levels at Great Salt Lake drop to historic low

    The water levels at the Great Salt Lake have hit a historic low, a grim milestone for the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River that comes as a megadrought grips the region. On Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey announced average daily water levels had dropped about an inch below the previous record of 4,191.4 feet (1,278 meters), which was set in 1963. The new record comes months earlier than when the lake typically hits its lowest level of the year, indicating water levels could continue to drop even further, said Candice Hasenyager, the deputy director of Utah’s Division of Water Resources.

  • Covid cases fall for sixth day in a row

    Covid cases have fallen for a sixth day in a row, despite scientists previously predicting that the number of infections could rise to a peak of up to 250,000. The daily reported infections for Monday were just 24,940, a drop of 14 per cent since Sunday and down 15,000 cases since the same time last week. Figures suggest all regions are now seeing declines, with big decreases in previously high areas such as the north east of England, where daily cases have fallen by two thirds since the peak on