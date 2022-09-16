American Electric Power (AEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $100.36, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the utility had lost 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 4.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Electric Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.91 billion, up 6.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $18.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.49% and +10.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. American Electric Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note American Electric Power's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.04, which means American Electric Power is trading at a premium to the group.

Story continues

Also, we should mention that AEP has a PEG ratio of 3.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research