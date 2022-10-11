American Equipment Holdings Strengthens National Footprint With Acquisition of South Carolina-based Systems Specialties Incorporated

Transaction follows recent Southeast-focused acquisitions, Eastern Crane & Hoist and Patriot Crane & Hoist, to solidify American Equipment as an industry leader, coast to coast

American Equipment Holdings (“American Equipment”), a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired Systems Specialties Incorporated (“Systems Specialties”), a leading provider of engineered overhead crane systems and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) field services. Systems Specialties is headquartered in Six Mile, South Carolina, and has operations throughout the Eastern United States. The acquisition of Systems Specialties marks the 13th add-on acquisition completed by American Equipment since partnering with Rotunda in May 2021.

For nearly 30 years, Systems Specialties has been providing comprehensive overhead crane and hoist solutions to a longstanding base of blue-chip customers across a diverse set of end markets. During its tenured history, Systems Specialties has distinguished itself through its ability to support its customers step-by-step through the entire lifecycle of their overhead and hoist assets, from designing and fabricating highly engineered overhead crane systems, to providing parts and inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul field services.

“Our vision from day one has been to establish a nationwide presence that would enable us to provide the highest quality and most comprehensive set of overhead crane and hoist solutions to our customers throughout the United States,” said American Equipment CEO Adam Zimmerman.

“The addition of Systems Specialties is the continued realization of our vision to build a truly national platform by partnering with the premier local and regional overhead crane companies throughout the U.S,” said Troy Vellinga, president and COO of American Equipment.

“We cannot wait to begin our partnership with American Equipment Holdings,” said Randy Simpson, owner of Systems Specialties. “It was clear from our first meeting with the American Equipment team that they are committed to investing in and supporting our customers, employees and vendors throughout the next phase of Systems Specialties’ growth story. We are eager to deliver our enhanced solution offerings and national capabilities to customers and to provide our employees with additional support and opportunities.”

American Equipment Holdings is an organization of leading overhead crane and hoist, weighing and measurement distributors and field service providers, including American Equipment, Allied Crane, Eastern Crane & Hoist, Facilities Engineering, Kanawha Scales & Systems, Kistler Crane & Hoist, Pacific Crane & Hoist, Patriot Crane & Hoist, and Washington Crane & Hoist. The consolidated entity is one of the largest independently owned overhead crane and hoist, weighing and measurement solution providers in the country, serving over 6,000 customers nationwide. Together, American Equipment Holdings companies provide comprehensive solutions for everything related to customers’ overhead crane and hoist, weighing and measurement needs, including OSHA mandated inspections, preventative maintenance and repair field services, parts, engineering, ISO certified fabrication, new and replacement equipment, automated systems, system modernizations and training.

American Equipment Holdings represents leading manufacturers such as Avery Weigh-Tronix, Detroit Hoist, Columbus McKinnon, ACCO, R&M, Demag, Gorbel, Spanco, IMS, Rice Lake, Harrington, Conductix, Magnetek & PE and Mettler Toledo, among others, and customers rely on its service, design, engineering, fabrication, and installation capabilities to meet their unique application needs. American Equipment Holdings serves local, regional and national customers across a variety of end markets, including light & heavy industrial, automotive, mining, public utilities, military, aerospace & defense and energy, among others. For more information, visit www.amquipinc.com.

American Equipment is aggressively seeking to acquire other overhead crane and material handling equipment, parts and service solution providers and is interested in acquisition opportunities presented by business owners, management, or M&A intermediaries. Please contact Ryan Aprill, principal at Rotunda Capital Partners, regarding acquisition opportunities.

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

