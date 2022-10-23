Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's (NYSE:AEL) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that American Equity Investment Life Holding's (NYSE:AEL) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on American Equity Investment Life Holding's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American Equity Investment Life Holding is:

30% = US$1.2b ÷ US$3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.30 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

American Equity Investment Life Holding's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that American Equity Investment Life Holding has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. As a result, American Equity Investment Life Holding's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared American Equity Investment Life Holding's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if American Equity Investment Life Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

American Equity Investment Life Holding's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 5.3% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (95%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, American Equity Investment Life Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 7.3% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 9.8% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that American Equity Investment Life Holding's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

