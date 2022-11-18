American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insiders sold US$14m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

American Express Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Stephen Squeri, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.6m worth of shares at a price of US$178 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$151. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in American Express than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At American Express Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at American Express. Specifically, insider Walter Clayton bought US$149k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American Express insiders own about US$129m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Express Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, American Express insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for American Express and we suggest you have a look.

