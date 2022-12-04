American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Express

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Stephen Squeri, sold US$8.6m worth of shares at a price of US$178 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$157. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in American Express than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

American Express Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at American Express. insider Walter Clayton spent US$149k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does American Express Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American Express insiders own about US$135m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The American Express Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, American Express insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for American Express and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

