American Express (NYSE:AXP) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) share price is up 54% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 37% (ignoring dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for American Express

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, American Express achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that American Express has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for American Express the TSR over the last 5 years was 65%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that American Express shares lost 16% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 22%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Express better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - American Express has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Short time for Australia to savor T20 World Cup title

    Australia goes into the Twenty20 World Cup tournament it will host as defending champions, an honor it’s hardly had time to savor since winning the title last November in Dubai. Originally, the tournament was to be held in 2020 but in July of that year the International Cricket Council postponed it due to the pandemic. A month later, the ICC confirmed that Australia would host the rearranged tournament in 2022.

  • Australia suffers flash floods in southeast, Melbourne suburb evacuated

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Thousands of people across Australia's southeast were asked to evacuate their homes on Friday, including some in a western suburb of Melbourne, after two days of incessant rains triggered flash flooding and fast-moving waters burst river banks. Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania were pounded by an intense weather system with some taking more than a month's worth of rain since late Wednesday, officials said. "Our river systems... are reaching major flood levels at various times over today, through the weekend and through next week," Victoria emergency services chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch told reporters.

  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insiders sold US$6.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    Over the past year, many Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) insiders sold a significant stake in the company...

  • Kanye West’s episode of The Shop shelved, controversial cut clips from Fox News leak

    After being booted from Instagram and Twitter, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) has attempted to continue his antisemitic and conspiracy theory-laden publicity blitz with an appearance on The Shop, the YouTube talk show produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Though the producers apparently hoped to have a productive conversation with the rapper about his most recent controversies, the episode has now been pulled, seemingly due to all the antisemitism and conspiracy theories. (

  • Buy Property in These 6 Up-and-Coming Ski Towns Before Prices Rise

    At its best, there's something magical about snow. It covers over the grime of dirty streets, and offers fun opportunities for play and sport, to adults and children alike. If you've always wanted to...

  • U.S. stock futures pause for breath after ‘crazy’ rally as bank earnings reports, retail sales data loom

    U.S. stock futures pause for breath Friday after what's been called one of the craziest market days in history.

  • Bitcoin Unlikely to See Notable Recovery After Thursday's Short Squeeze: Traders

    Treasury yields remain elevated after the U.S. CPI, offering a reality check to risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Singapore Airlines pursues Air India stake to expand market presence

    (Reuters) -Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Thursday it was in talks with India's Tata Group about a potential merger of Vistara, their joint venture airline, with Air India to give the Singaporean carrier a bigger foothold in South Asia. "The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," SIA said in a statement.

  • A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today

    This year, more than $2 billion has been exploited from various crypto projects, with Tuesday's hack of Solana-based decentralized lending platform Mango Markets creating a tremendous amount of concern among investors. As of 2 p.m ET on Thursday, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) were down 2.6%, 1.4% and 2.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. This hack has resulted in Solana losing approximately one-quarter of its total value locked (TVL) on its protocol.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.

  • Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster

    Rosenberg blasted the Fed for raising rates when stocks are in a bear market, recession fears have spiked, and inflation pressures are waning.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Is It Smart to Invest During a Bear Market? Here's What Warren Buffett Says

    Bear markets can be intimidating, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this volatility will last. Stock prices have been sinking since the beginning of the year, with the S&P 500 down nearly 25% from its peak. With so much volatility, is it really safe to invest in the stock market right now?

  • 10 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best industrial dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more industrial dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The industrial sector has been dealing with the twin pressures of labor shortages and supply chain disruptions as macro uncertainties […]

  • ‘The mood has turned darker’: Desperate to outrun inflation, people are making big changes to their habits. You can, too.

    Rattled by the rise in the cost of living in recent months, millions of people have been taking action to conserve their cash.