American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Credit card is seen in front of displayed American Express logo in this illustration
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -American Express Co said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of Western corporations to boycott business there over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the credit card company said in a statement on its website.

"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," American Express said.

American Express follows U.S. counterparts Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc, which announced a suspension of their Russian operations the previous day, as well as payments company PayPal Holdings Inc.

American Express said its globally issued cards would no longer work in Russia at merchants or at ATMs. In addition, cards issued by Russian banks in Russia would no longer work outside the country on American Express' network.

The company said it has already suspended its relationships with Russian banks affected by U.S. and international sanctions.

(Reporting by Chris GallagherEditing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Indian police arrest NSE stock exchange's former head Ramkrishna -source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters. Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, without sharing further details. The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, after an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.

  • Visa, Mastercard suspend all Russian operations

    Visa and Mastercard announced on Saturday that they would be suspending their operations in Russia amid its ongoing invasion in Ukraine.Visa said it is working, effective immediately, to cease all transactions in Russia. No Visa card issued outside Russia will work in the country and no Visa card issued there will work anywhere else, the company said."We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable...

  • Gretchen Carlson Celebrates New Law Protecting Workplace Victims: 'Beautiful for All Survivors'

    Carlson sued Fox News chairman Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in July 2016, after leaving her job at the network

  • Report: Black drivers stopped in Pflugerville at disproportionate rate, but profiling not evident

    The Pflugerville 2021 Racial Profiling Data Report shows disproportionate number of stops between white and Black drivers, but does not prove profiling.

  • Sports Betting Upstarts Challenge Las Vegas Leaders, DraftKings

    The top sports betting operations may soon be joined by a couple of sports media companies that say they want to get into the sports wagering business.

  • Gas prices in Indy edging $4 a gallon as world watches Russia. How to find the best deal

    Gas in Indianapolis is near $4 a gallon, a pain felt across the U.S. with the gas price national average is rising as Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine.

  • Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

    (Reuters) -U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there. Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said. "We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement.

  • Gas prices top $4 a gallon nationwide, all-time record could be broken this week

    Gas prices have started to soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and more records could soon be set.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee Shows It Can Take on Starbucks, Dunkin'

    Just when many thought Americans' appetite for coffee could not sustain any more competition, a new front-runner comes along and takes the market by storm. In its first year after going public, wildly popular Dutch Bros has opened 98 stores, saw revenue jump 56% to $140 million and tapped three new markets in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. The coffee chain also has a massive and very dedicated fanbase — entire Reddit boards rank different drinks, along with coffee, the chain sells everything from energy drinks to lemonade and hot chocolate.

  • South Africa JV Secures Rig For Gazania-1 Offshore Well

    The Block 2B JV has firmed up a deal with Island Drilling for its Island Innovator semi-submersible rig for the upcoming Gazania-1 well campaign.

  • Blinken speaks with Chinese foreign minister on Ukraine: State Dept

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about "Moscow's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "The Secretary noted the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. "He underscored that the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to the Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price," Price added.

  • Judge dismisses suit in fatal Salt Lake City police shooting

    A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Utah man who was shot at nearly 30 times and killed as he ran away from Salt Lake City police in 2020. U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that the civil rights of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22, were not violated when he was shot and killed by Officers Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. Palacios-Carbajal's family filed the civil suit against the officers and police Chief Mike Brown in September 2020, alleging the officers engaged in “gratuitous violence” by repeatedly shooting at him after he was already on the ground and incapacitated.

  • What Skyy Clark's decommitment means for Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 roster

    Five-star point guard signee Skyy Clark decommitted from Kentucky basketball's 2022 recruiting class Sunday.

  • Ridley Scott Producing New ‘Alien’ Movie for Hulu from ‘Don’t Breathe’ Director Fede Álvarez

    The film will be based on an original idea from Álvarez, who is "a rabid fan of the franchise."

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: Blinken Says U.S., Allies Discussing Oil EmbargoUkraine Evacua

  • If You Loved "The Tinder Swindler" You Need To Watch These Shows And Movies

    Liars and scammers and fraudsters, oh my!View Entire Post ›

  • How to avoid taxpayer identity theft

    How to avoid taxpayer identity theft.

  • Ex-Springboro superintendent pleads guilty to soliciting loans from employees, other charges

    Schroer solicited loans totaling $4,5000 from three district employees who were his subordinates and were considered for administrative positions.