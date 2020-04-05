What Is American Express's (NYSE:AXP) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the American Express (NYSE:AXP) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 34% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does American Express's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

American Express's P/E of 9.19 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that American Express has a higher P/E than the average (3.8) P/E for companies in the consumer finance industry.

American Express's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

American Express had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 7.5%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

American Express's Balance Sheet

American Express's net debt is 68% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On American Express's P/E Ratio

American Express has a P/E of 9.2. That's below the average in the US market, which is 12.2. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations. Given American Express's P/E ratio has declined from 13.5 to 9.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.