American Family Insurance experiences outages, investigating 'unusual activity' in network

Another major local company is dealing with a cyberattack.

Earlier this week, American Family Insurance "detected unusual activity in a portion of our network," according to a statement from the company.

"We quickly took precautionary measures to protect data and resources and shut down several business systems. We recognize the system outages are impacting customers, agents and employees and we appreciate their patience and understanding," the company said in a statement. "Our investigation into the activity is ongoing and includes internal and third-party experts. To date, we have not detected any compromises to critical business, customer data processing or storage systems, and several components of our enterprise continue to operate without interruption."

The company said it plans to "bring systems back online as we complete our investigative and safeguarding efforts."

For the last several weeks, Kwik Trip has been investigating and assessing potential damage from a cyberattack that it has yet to resolve.

