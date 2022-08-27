American family killed in Highlands A9 crash named

Three people who died following a crash on the A9 near Newtonmore in the Highlands have been named by Police Scotland as visitors from the US.

Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were in a car that crashed with a lorry on 10 August.

Grandmother Ms Mauch and Mr Bastion died at the scene of the collision near the A9 junction at Ralia.

Mrs Bastion-Strong, who was driving the car, died in hospital four days later.

The 59-year-old male driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Sgt Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all."