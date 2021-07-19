American father and son who helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape Japan are sentenced

Reuters Videos

A Tokyo court on Monday (July 19) handed out the first sentences related to Carlos Ghosn's arrest and escape from Japan.The former chairman of Nissan was smuggled out of Japan in late 2019 hidden in a box aboard a private jet.U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years, while his son Peter was given one year and eight months.Both pleaded guilty last month to helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon where he remains a fugitive.Prosecutors said the Taylors received $1.3 million for their services and another $500,000 for legal fees.Ghosn faces charges he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statement by $85 million over a decade.He's also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East.Ghosn denies the charges and Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.Last month he said he would only go back to Japan to clear his name if the legal system, where the conviction rate is 99%, was changed.