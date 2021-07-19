American father and son who helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape Japan are sentenced

A Tokyo court handed down prison terms for the American father and son who helped Carlos Ghosn, Nissan’s former chairman, escape to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan.

