American father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

Americans Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor pleaded guilty in a Tokyo court Monday to helping former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan in a box aboard a plane in 2019, per the Wall Street Journal.

The big picture: Ghosn was awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges following his 2018 arrest when he fled to Lebanon. He denies any wrongdoing.

Michael Taylor, a private security specialist and former Green Beret, and his son Peter Maxwell Taylor were extradited to Japan in March after being arrested in the U.S. in May 2020.

What to watch: The Taylors face up to three years in prison, Reuters notes.

