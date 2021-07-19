American father, son sent to Japan prison in Ghosn escape

FILE — This Dec. 30, 2019, image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. A Tokyo court handed down prison terms for the American father Michael Taylor and son Peter accused of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan.(DHA via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court handed down prison terms for the American father and son accused of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan.

Michael Taylor was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, while his son Peter was sentenced to one year and eight months.

They were charged with helping a criminal in the December 2019 escape of Ghosn, who hid in a big box that was flown on a private jet via Turkey to Lebanon. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of underreporting his compensation and of breach of trust in using Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain. He says he is innocent, and he left because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan.

The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020 and extradited to Japan in March. During their trial they apologized, saying they had been misled by Ghosn about Japan’s criminal justice system. Michael Taylor sobbed and said he was “broke,” denying they had benefited monetarily because the $1.3 million prosecutors said Ghosn paid them just covered expenses.

The Taylors' defense lawyer Keiji Isaji sought a speedy trial. Many Japanese trials last for months, if not years.

The maximum penalty in Japan for helping a criminal is three years in prison. Prosecutors had demanded a sentence of of two years and 10 months for Michael Taylor and two years and six months for his son.

The Taylors’ defense had argued for suspended sentences for the two, who spent 10 months in custody in the U.S. before their extradition.

In December 2019, Ghosn left his home in Tokyo and took a bullet train to Osaka. At a hotel there, he hid in a big box supposedly containing audio equipment, that had air holes punched in it so he could breathe, according to prosecutors.

Another man, George-Antoine Zayek, is accused in the escape, but has not been arrested.

Separately, Greg Kelly, a former top Nissan executive, is on trial in Tokyo on charges of falsifying securities reports on Ghosn’s compensation. Kelly, arrested at the same time as Ghosn, also says he is innocent.

A verdict in Kelly’s trial, which began in September last year, is not expected until next year. More than 99% of Japanese criminal trials result in convictions. Upon conviction, the charges Kelly faces carry the maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Carlos Ghosn: Father and son sentenced for helping ex-Nissan boss escape

    Michael and Peter Taylor were convicted of helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape Japan in 2019.

  • Texas judge orders stop to new DACA applications

    President Joe Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation protecting the undocumented brought to the U.S. as children.

  • Maine police officers get jail time for beating porcupines to death while on-duty

    Both officers were fired by department last September for shocking behaviour

  • Hot, gusty winds fanning flames of massive U.S. wildfires

    The Bootleg Fire in Oregon - the largest wildfire raging in the United States - is pushing to the north and east. It grew in size to nearly 468 square miles (1,212 square kilometers) - an area larger than Hong Kong. "The weather is really against us," said John Flannigan, an operations section chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), in charge of battling the blaze.

  • Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump

    Jasmine Crockett, a Black civil rights lawyer and one of the youngest lawmakers in Texas, was just a few months into her first term in the Legislature when Republicans were on the cusp of passing new limits on when and how Texans could vote. When Texas Democrats bolted for Washington in a dramatic gambit to block the bill, it was a significant strategic victory for Crockett and a group of newer Texas lawmakers, including Black and Latino members, whose instincts are more inclined to confrontational politics. If their long-suffering party is to find a way out of the wilderness in Texas, Democrats need to sharpen their message and their elbows, they argue.

  • What are you reading in July?

    In our monthly book club, we discuss whatever we happen to be reading and ask everyone in the comments to do the same. What Are You Reading This Month?

  • PayPal and Shopify Friendship Still Paying off

    With success and growth, companies which were at first symbiotic can eventually get in one another’s way. Although not yet the case, the situation is heating up between PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), after Shopify launched its one-button payment option for merchants selling on both Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). This was the first time Shopify provided extra services to merchants not explicitly using its platform. (See PayPal stock charts on TipRanks) Trevor Williams of

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • Activists say 2 Syrian brown bears in Lebanon flown to US

    Two bears that had been held in small cement cages for more than a decade in Lebanon will be flown to the United States, where they will be released into the wild, activists said Sunday. Animals Lebanon, a Beirut-based group, said the two Syrian brown bears, now named Homer and Ulysses, were rescued from a private zoo in southern Lebanon. The two bears were freed after animal rights activists convinced the zoo owner that they deserve a place better than the small cages where they had been kept for over 10 years.

  • Cuban government holds mass rally in Havana

    A show of solidarity by Cuban leadership on Saturday, as thousands attended a government-organised rally in the capital Havana, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former President Raul Castro. Many government supporters say they were there to defend the Cuban revolution. That comes in the wake of unprecedented protests last week, as Cubans in towns across the country marched against power outages, widespread shortages of basic goods and the one-party system.But while the communist-run government admitted to some shortcomings, it mostly blamed those protests on U.S.-backed 'counter-revolutionaries', which it says spread information against the government on social media - and is exploiting economic hardship caused by U.S. sanctions.Diaz-Canel called on the U.S. to lift its trade embargo on the island nation, denouncing the blockade and what he calls U.S. aggression and terror. He also called the rally no small matter as the country suffers from its worst outbreak since the start of the global health crisis. With a state monopoly on telecommunications, information regarding the recent protests including the number of those detained has been spotty.Exiled rights group Cubalex says as many as 450 have been detained, although some have reportedly already been released. The government has not yet revealed an official tally.

  • A Florida man is facing charges as police say he stole an alligator and attempted to throw it on a roof

    Police said the alligator was returned to a miniature golf course, where William Hodge told officers he stole it from "after a brief wrestling match."

  • Nicolas Cage’s 15 Wildest Film Roles, from ‘Bad Lieutenant’ to ‘Mandy’

    Those looking for a deranged performance in what may be Nicolas Cage’s most zen movie ever with “Pig” should turn elsewhere, like to these 15 films.

  • Michigan bridge reopens after brief closure due to bomb threat

    A bridge in Michigan has reopened after it was briefly closed due to a bomb threat.

  • Willow Smith Shaves Her Head Onstage During 'Whip My Hair' Performance: 'Things Are Really Changing'

    "I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life," Willow Smith said in her Facebook Live concert before taking clippers to her head during a pop-punk performance of "Whip My Hair"

  • A man drove onto the runway at a Florida airport tried to flee onto a Coast Guard plane, cops say

    A Tampa man faces numerous charges after he reportedly crashed through a fence at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and boarded a Coast Guard plane early Saturday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • COVID-19 response runs underground in junta-ruled Myanmar

    He and fellow volunteers line the tanks up outside charities for filling and returning, trying to save lives in a country whose health system has largely collapsed since a Feb. 1 coup and which now faces its worst surge of COVID-19 infections. Funded by donors on social media, Phoe Thar and his team are part of a growing grassroots effort that bypasses the authorities and echoes the way Myanmar's people responded to crises during previous decades of army rule. "Since the number of people who need oxygen tanks is massive, it's a huge challenge for us," Phoe Thar told Reuters by phone from Mandalay.

  • Chris Paul with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 07/17/2021

  • Man arrested after trying to snatch five-year-old boy from New York City street

    Man later arrested at city hospital after officers recognised him from video of incident

  • Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 3,121 new cases

    Italy reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 11 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,121 from 2,898. Italy has registered 127,864 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 162 from a previous 161.

  • Afghanistan recalls diplomats to protest Pakistan attack

    Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador from Pakistan after his daughter was abducted and brutally assaulted last week. In a tweet late Sunday, the Afghan foreign ministry said Ambassador Najib Alikhil and other senior diplomats have been called back to Kabul while the attack on his daughter is investigated. Silsila Alikhil, 26, was abducted in the middle of the afternoon in the Pakistani capital, held for several hours and brutally attacked.