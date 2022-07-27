An American fighter nicknamed 'Bodybagz' won a UFC contract on the spot after KO'ing his opponent in front of Dana White

UFC boss Dana White hands out contracts live during Contender Series filming. Photo by Getty Images

Dana White's Contender Series returned Tuesday with a show broadcast on ESPN from Las Vegas.

Four fights aired from the UFC's Apex TV studio — but only one winner deserved a UFC contract.

That's according to Dana White, who rewarded a fighter nicknamed "Bodybagz" with a deal.

LAS VEGAS — Dana White's Contender Series returned Tuesday for the first episode of its sixth season at the UFC's Apex TV studio in Las Vegas.

The format is simple: Fighters compete in standalone matches and, should an athlete impress the UFC boss Dana White, they'll receive a full-time contract with the company to sign there and then.

Victory alone doesn't guarantee a deal, though, as they must fight in a manner that satisfies White. And, usually, that's by unrelenting aggression.

If you leave the judges out of the equation and score a finish, that's historically enough to guarantee a deal.

Contender Series alumni have gone on to achieve success in the UFC, as past graduates from the show include Sean O'Malley, Maycee Barber, and Carlos Ulberg.

There's 10 weekly fight cards at the Apex, which will take place on consecutive Tuesdays and will be broadcast on ESPN+ from 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for the first week's results, highlights, and contract winners.

Dana White's Contender Series returned Tuesday with a four-fight card.

Dana White's Contender Series. Photo by Getty Images

Matches included:

Alessandro Costa vs. Juan Andres Luna — Flyweight Dennis Buzukja vs. Kaleio Romero — Featherweight Anton Turkalj vs. Acacio dos Santos — Light heavyweight Ozzy Diaz vs. Joe Pyfer — Middleweight

Flyweight fighters Alessandro Costa and Juan Andres Luna opened the sixth season of Dana White's Contender Series, fighting for 15 minutes until the judges had to declare a winner.

Alessandro Costa edged Juan Andres Luna. Photo by Getty Images

Both fighters were slow to engage in action in the first round.

In the second, Costa secured a knockdown when he clobbered Luna with a vicious punch.

Watch the knockdown right here:

Then, in the third — which was the most frenetic of the fight — Costa asserted his authority on the match.

After three rounds of action, Alessandro Costa edged Juan Andres Luna by split decision.

Alessandro Costa won his Contender Series fight. Photo by Getty Images

"I'm not 100% happy because I wanted to finish this fight," said Costa, after the official announcement of his win.

"For a man to get to 12-0 is an important thing and so I'm happy to be the one to take that away from him," he added, regarding his opponent's previously unbeaten status.

"Hey, Dana, I'm waiting for a contract," Costa said in a closing message to the UFC boss. "This was just 10% of me."

Victory advanced Costa's pro MMA record to 10 wins (two knockouts, six submissions, and three decisions) against two losses.

The second bout of the evening — fought between Dennis Buzuka and Kaleio Romero — was far more bruising than the first fight of the night.

Dennis Buzukja defeated Kaleio Romero in a featherweight bout. Photo by Getty Images

Buzukja threw hard kicks from the off, unperturbed by the stage and what was at stake.

Growing frustrated with Romero's attempted stalling, Buzukja began hurling heavy fists at Romero and eventually dropped him in the second.

Knowing a finish could guarantee the UFC contract, Buzukja increased the aggression but was unable to put Romero away for good.

With three identical scores of 29-28, Dennis Buzukja took home the win and the chance to bag that elusive deal from the UFC boss Dana White.

Dennis Buzukja said he sought to get the finish in the third. Photo by Getty Images

"He was stronger than I thought," Buzukja said, adding that he apologized "to Dana" because of all the holding he thought his opponent did.

"I got the win, I'm blessed, happy," said Buzukja. "And I thank God."

Buzukja added: "I'm always looking for the knockout — knockout or submissions. I knew 15 minutes of hell, to be a UFC fighter for eternity."

With victory, Buzukja advanced his pro MMA record to eight wins (three knockouts and five decisions) against two losses.

It was his second appearance on the Contender Series, having lost by decision to Melsik Baghdasaryan in 2020.

In the penultimate bout of the evening, Acacio dos Santos and Anton Turkalj scrapped in a light heavyweight fight.

Acacio dos Santos punches Anton Turkalj during Dana White's Contender Series. Photo by Getty Images

Acacio dos Santos came out flying at the start of the first and the second round, looking to land significant strikes on Anton Turkalj while he may let his guard down.

The Brazilian fighter hasn't won by knockout since 2016, but his power may be a deceptive one as the thudding nature from his shots could be heard around the Apex.

For the rest of rounds 1 and 2, Turkalj did what he could to take his opponent's power away. In the first, he clinched. In the second, he kept himself out of harm's way on his feet, while peppering dos Santos' body with strikes of his own.

By the third round, it was clear Turkalj was telling the story of the fight as he took the fight to the ground once again.

From there, he looked in control, doing everything except securing the submission.

The three judges favored Anton Turkalj's work as they awarded the Swedish fighter a unanimous decision.

Dana White's Contender Series fight between Anton Turkalj and Acacio dos Santos. Photo by Getty Images

"I thought it was five rounds, so I'm not even tired," Turkalj said after his three-round win.

"I did my job."

He added: "Normally, I'd finish guys like this in the first round."

When UFC presenter Laura Sanko asked Turkalj if he had a message for the UFC boss, he seemed surprised.

"I haven't seen Dana … is he here?! I've traveled all the way from Gothenburg to see you. It would be super," he answered.

Victory advanced Turkalj's pro MMA record to eight wins (five knockouts, two submissions, and one decision). He remains undefeated.

Ozzy Diaz and Joe Pyfer's middleweight fight was the last bout of the night. And boy, did it deliver.

Joe Pyfer slammed Ozzy Diaz early in the first. Photo by Getty Images

Joe Pyfer scored a thudding knockout blow in the second round. Pow!

Joe Pyfer beat Ozzy Diaz at Dana White's Contender Series. Photo by Getty Images

American fighter Joe Pyfer effectively saved the event Tuesday.

The first three bouts were, largely, slow-paced, uneventful, and rather dull.

But Pyfer — whose nickname is Bodybagz (yes, with a Z) — showed in his middleweight bout against Ozzy Diaz that he was determined to put on a show.

His thumping knockout win in the second round reverberated around the TV studio.

And it has to be seen to be believed.

Watch Pyfer's statement win right here:

Joe Pyfer celebrates his Contender Series win. Photo by Getty Images

"I am so emotional right now," Pyfer said, despite calling his performance "flat."

He said: "I'm a mental case. But not where I can't come out here and perform. That was me at 40%. Ultimately, I came here to get the job."

When you look at the highlight clip below, it's clear he accomplished his goal.

Pyfer was the only fighter that Dana White rewarded with a full-time UFC deal.

Dana White's Contender Series airs every Tuesday for another nine episodes.

