American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.56 Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase American Financial Group's shares on or after the 13th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.56 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.24 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $137.73. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. American Financial Group is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see American Financial Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, American Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Has American Financial Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, American Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American Financial Group is facing. We've identified 2 warning signs with American Financial Group (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

