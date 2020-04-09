American Fine Art Turns to Virtual Reality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fine Art continues to afford collectors the opportunity to enjoy the experience of collecting fine art, only now in a new way. They believe that part of the enjoyment and thrill in collecting fine art comes from the connection you have at a gallery. In today's climate, the gallery understands that collecting can be particularly challenging. American Fine Art is proud to announce our partnership with ArtVR LLC to ensure that the feeling is not lost when building your art collection. With this new avenue for previewing and selecting works through virtual reality, the gallery offers their collectors the opportunity to see the artwork in a similar setting that they would receive when visiting their showroom.

"The launching of this partnership has been in the works for some time. Being an international leader in fine art we send out custom portfolios to collectors around the globe, but photographs simply cannot provide the same impact you get when viewing a work in person," explained Gallery Director Phil Koss. "We have been working with ArtVR LLC to create an experience when acquiring art and building collections similar to that we strive to create at our gallery showroom. This partnership could not be ready to launch at a better time with Arizona and so much of the world being ordered or opting to stay at home. This gives collectors the chance to see and connect with the artwork before adding it to their collection."

As always, the gallery offers complimentary consulting services. The virtual reality will bring the galley to you so your knowledgeable and professional International Art Consultant at American Fine Art, Inc can walk you through it as you view your personalized collection. They want to ensure that the experience of fine art collecting is as exciting, dramatic, and pleasurable as it is at our showcase gallery.

American Fine Art offers an environment and selection like no other gallery in the world with a breathtaking state-of-the-art 12,000 sq. ft showroom in Scottsdale, Arizona. Specializing in the original masters of 19th-21st centuries. They are your trusted source for fine art whether in our welcoming showroom, or in the new virtual gallery from the comfort and serenity of your own home. As secondary market specialists, they can take care of all of your buying, selling, and appraisal requests.

Media Contact:

Courtney Hood

American Fine Art, Inc.

3908 N. Scottsdale Rd. | Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Warhol.me | 237684@email4pr.com

480.990.1200

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-fine-art-turns-to-virtual-reality-301038046.html

SOURCE American Fine Art, Inc.