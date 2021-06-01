American flag stolen from veterans cemetery over Memorial Day weekend

Axios

The U.S. saw a dramatic surge in summer travel and the return of large Memorial Day gatherings over the weekend, including President Biden's Monday address at Arlington National Cemetery. Why it matters: Memorial Day celebrations look more traditional this year, as ramped-up vaccinations and falling COVID-19 cases allow U.S. veterans and families to gather together to mark the day. President Biden delivers an address at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery on May 31. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Omar Jones, Major General, U.S. Army Commanding General arrive to take part in a wreath laying in front of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on May 31. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images The annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride in Washington, D.C., on May 30. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images U.S. Army Spc Joseph Wolfe reads names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on May 30. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images Indiana State Trooper Matt Harris, left, and his son Dominic Harris, of Cub Scouts pack 145, carry flags to place on the graves of veterans at Rose Hill Cemetery on May 29 in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Santa Monica, California pier on May 30. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images