The American flag should unite, not divide us, Gov. DeSantis. Take a cue from Sears | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What’s built into a flag?

A whole lot of emotion, history — and, in Florida these days, questionable patriotism.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Old Glory to make a political statement, igniting a partisan battle in the state over whether the flag at the Capitol should be flown at half-staff in honor of controversial hard-right talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.

As a matter of personal ethics, I’d rather not write about a person who has died if I don’t have anything good to say — although I do make exceptions for dictators. And, this time, I’ll make an exception for Limbaugh, who died last week from lung cancer. By spreading the bigotry he carried in his heart against immigrants — and Hispanics, specifically — he carved for hate speech a political platform in this country.

It’s wrong for the governor, who is catering to the extremist elements in the Republican Party, to honor Limbaugh with a symbol as powerful as the U.S. flag flying at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

It’s especially tone deaf after the Stars and Stripes was so abhorrently desecrated during the recent attack on the Capitol by a white supremacist mob.

Ag commissioner says her agencies will defy DeSantis, not lower flags for Limbaugh

The sight of an American flag should unite, not divide us.

Instead of for Limbaugh, Florida and the country’s flags should be flying, half-staff on land and half-mast at sea, for the 500,000 Americans who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim milestone surpassed on Monday.

DeSantis, take a cue from Sears

Some people are sensitive to the emotions.

The governor should take a cue from the Sears in Coral Gables.

When a reader asked me to look into why the Sears store at 3655 SW 22nd St. was flying its flag at half-staff, I expected the worst, to be honest. Because of the timing, I suspected the store manager — or corporate — may be taking sides on the Limbaugh issue and following in the governor’s footsteps.

But I, accustomed to being disappointed by big retailers like Publix, was so wrong.

Store manager Adrian Fernandez told me he first flew the flag at half-staff for several days after the attack on the Capitol, where five people died, including a police officer.

“Now, it is at half-staff due to the presidential order yesterday because of the half-million Americans who lost their lives over COVID,” Fernandez said. “I don’t think there is anyone who is alive today who hasn’t been touched either by family members or just acquaintances who have been impacted by COVID — and it’s not over yet.”

Monday, President Biden lowered the federal government’s flags to half-staff in recognition of the United States hitting the terrible milestone and as a way to acknowledge the victims and their suffering.

Fernandez says he follows the White House’s protocol on handling of the flag — and not the politics.

Flag only latest political issue

In Florida, however, even coronavirus and vaccination policies have been turned into highly politicized issues by the governor. He won’t allow local governments to enforce mask mandates in epicenters, including Miami-Dade, and has turned vaccine distribution into political theater stops and a way to reward supporters.

Gov. DeSantis attacks Biden for giving a damn about the health of Floridians | Opinion

Using the flag to honor a bigot whom DeSantis calls “a friend,” a Palm Beach-based broadcaster who spread false information and portrayed hardworking and low-wage earning Mexicans as lazy and government-dependent, is only the latest in an ongoing series of outrageous behaviors.

DeSantis has taken something precious from Floridians.

Hate of minorities and discrimination have always been around, but DeSantis has made the toxic seem normal and acceptable politics.

With Old Glory, a flag so many Americans have died defending, DeSantis seeks to sanctify one of the original purveyors of hate speech on the airwaves.

The flag, former director of the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution John Gray said in an article about the origins of the name Old Glory, “represents success, righteousness, sovereignty.”

But also, he added, a conflict still “deeply contested in our souls.”

DeSantis should read it and refresh his memory.

The Confederacy lost. Old Glory, the flag for all, prevailed.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida official to ignore DeSantis order to lower flags in honor of Rush Limbaugh

    Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced she would disregard an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis to lower flags to half-staff to pay tribute to Rush Limbaugh, the conservative firebrand radio host who died last week.

  • Rush Limbaugh flag honors won't be statewide

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving ahead with plans to honor recently deceased conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh by lowering flags to half-staff despite protests from some public officials who don't see Limbaugh as worthy of the honor. DeSantis announced Tuesday that he was directing the U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, the City Hall of Palm Beach and the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

  • Gucci has reportedly extended its lease in the Trump Tower. Other companies, including Tiffany's, have pulled away from the former president.

    Gucci, the Trump Tower's biggest commercial tenant, has extended its lease for the building beyond 2026, The New York Times reported.

  • Key Biden aide said pandemic was 'best thing that ever happened to him', book says

    Anita Dunn said privately what aides ‘would never say in public’Cautious campaigning won Covid battle with TrumpUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden and Anita Dunn wear masks as they leave the Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on 19 October. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior adviser to Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign for president believed “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him”, a new book reports. It was, the authors add, a necessarily private comment that “campaign officials believed but would never say in public” as the US reeled from the impact of the pandemic amid hospitals stretched to breaking and with deaths mounting and the economy falling off a cliff. The remark, made to “an associate” by Anita Dunn, a Washington powerbroker who the Atlantic called “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”, is reported in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The first major book on the 2020 election, a campaign indelibly marked by the coronavirus, will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. This week, President Biden commemorated the 500,000th US Covid death with solemn ceremony and a request that Americans “remember those we lost and those we left behind”. Allen and Parnes, of NBC News and The Hill, also collaborated on Shattered, a similarly speedy history of Hillary Clinton’s White House run in 2016. In their new book they record Biden’s view of his predecessor in her defeat by Trump – he thought her a “terrible candidate” – and the views of Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017, as the 2020 campaign unfolded. Obama first “seemed to be enamored with a former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke”, Allen and Parnes write, then later told Biden’s aides he feared his friend, aged 77 when the primary began, would only succeed in embarrassing himself and tarnishing a distinguished Washington career. But Dunn’s reported comment points to what became the dominant theme of the election. As the pandemic capsized Trump along with the economy Biden, through a much more cautious approach to campaigning and basic public health concerns, appealed to voters as the right man to manage a recovery. Trump sought to hammer Biden for “hiding in his basement” – a reference to Biden’s decision to rarely leave home in Wilmington, Delaware, instead campaigning virtually while the president held rallies and ignored public health guidelines. But such attacks did not hit home. Though “both Trump and Biden were comfortable with the stylistic and substantive contrasts of their … responses to the coronavirus”, Allen and Parnes write, “Trump led loudly, Biden calmly said Trump misled”. Like many members of his family and inner circle, Trump contracted the virus. He was reportedly more seriously ill than was publicly admitted. Biden stayed healthy and won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m. Dunn, 63, is a veteran of six Democratic campaigns and three winning ones, having worked for Obama in 2008 and 2012. She has not taken a role in the Biden administration and according to her own consulting firm, SKDK, is “currently on leave … expected to return later this year”. According to the profile published by the Atlantic in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s win in November, Dunn “came of age in the time when aides were neither seen nor heard … and still values discretion above almost all else”.

  • ‘A huge step backwards’: Anger as Biden admin reopen Trump-era migrant camp for children

    More children are crossing the border from Mexico alone recently. This past January saw highest number of apprehensions compared to the same month in recent years - 5,700

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • How a wealthy businesswoman moved to a depressed, rural corner of Georgia, won over its voters, and got them to send her to Congress

    Majorie Taylor Greene's success is a story of how the wealthy and radical prevail in one of the nation's most conservative districts.

  • After suing Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani, Dominion says it will go after others who spread claims of election fraud - and it's 'not ruling anyone out'

    Asked whether the company would sue Fox News after Mike Lindell, Dominion CEO John Poulos said the voting-machine company was "not ruling anyone out."

  • Trump, Sessions, Grenell: Critics say Senate didn’t worry about mean tweets until Neera Tanden

    Joe Biden’s most controversial nominee has history of scathing remarks about opponents

  • Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze in bizarre interview

    Disaster in Texas was not caused by Biden policies

  • Thomas Jefferson statue, James Madison portrait among artifacts damaged in Capitol riot, officials say

    House Curator Farar Elliott will tell lawmakers her department needs at least $25,000 for the emergency repairs of historical artifacts in the Capitol

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Trump submitted an appeal directly to Facebook's Oversight Board, which will rule whether he's allowed back on the platform, according to a new report

    The Facebook Oversight Board, a team of 20 experts from around the world, is reviewing the tech giant's decision to permanently suspend Trump.

  • U.S. scientists have shown it's plausible to power the Earth from solar panels in space

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was widely mocked and criticized for having suggested Jewish-run space lasers might be responsible for California's wildfires. But it turns out the technology she flagged — orbiting panels that beam solar energy to Earth — does exist, at least in prototype form, CNN reports. Only instead of the Rothschilds, the Pentagon controls the technology, and instead of destroying California's forests and homes, Photovoltaic Radiofrequency Antenna Modules (PRAMs) could provide emergency power during natural disasters. Scientists working for the Pentagon have successfully tested a solar panel the size of a pizza box in space, designed as a prototype for a future system to send electricity from space back to any point on Earth. https://t.co/ubPUKtpVX5 — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2021 The Pentagon sent a prototype PRAM into orbit in May 2020 aboard its secretive X-37B unmanned drone. The 12-inch-square photovoltaic panel showed it's capable of producing 10 watts of energy, or enough to power an iPad, to transmit back to Earth, Paul Jaffe at the U.S. Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C., told CNN. The advantages of putting solar panels in space include constant sunlight, more powerful light including blue waves filtered out by the Earth's atmosphere, and the ability to direct power to where it's needed most at any given time. "You can send power to Chicago and a fraction of a second later, if you needed, send it instead to London or Brasilia," Jaffe said. If enough solar panels are grouped together, it could provide enough clean electricity to power a city, he said. That would have been extremely helpful last week, Jaffe's colleague Chris DePuma told CNN last week. "My family lives in Texas and they're all living without power right now in the middle of a cold front because the grid is overloaded," DePuma said. "So if you had a system like this, you could redirect some power over there, and then my grandma would have heat in her house again." Jaffe and DePuma are experimenting with sending the energy back down to Earth as microwaves, hitting the correct destination using a technique called "retro-directive beam control," where the energy beams wouldn't be transmitted until a pilot signal from the terrestrial receiver is locked in at the orbiting panels. Jaffe "also allayed any future fear that bad actors could use the technology to create a giant space laser," CNN reports. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingWHO's COVAX program delivers 1st COVID-19 vaccines

  • Victim That South Dakota AG ‘Didn’t See’ Came Through His Windshield, Investigators Say

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has maintained since his fatal crash last fall that he didn’t see what he’d hit—but a newly released video of his police interview has revealed that the victim’s face literally “came through” his windshield.In videos released late Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, investigators can be seen challenging Ravnsborg’s claim that he didn’t see what it was he struck during the crash on Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican Party event that night when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever. Boever’s body was only found a day later, however, after Ravnsborg initially called 911 to report only that he’d hit “something” that he thought could have been a deer.During an interrogation on Sept. 30, investigators noted Boever’s glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus.“That means his face came through your windshield,” said a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent, one of two who questioned Ravnsborg for more than three hours in a pair of sessions.“His face is in your windshield,” the agent said as Ravnsborg groans. “Think about it.”Ravnsborg said he didn’t see the glasses, either, even when he later went through the front seat looking for an insurance card to show to Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who lives near the crash site and responded to the 911 call.The agent said the broken glasses found inside Ravnsborg’s car belonged to Boever, who was walking into Highmore when he was struck and killed.Ravnsborg also was asked why he didn’t see a flashlight Boever was carrying when the crash occurred at 10:24 p.m. When the agents arrived from North Dakota, it was still on, shining “like a beacon,” they said.The agents also told Ravnsborg they knew he was on the shoulder of the road when the crash occurred. He did not have an explanation for why he was there.The investigators also noted he had made calls and looked at websites while he was driving from the Republican Party event in Redfield back to Pierre, the state capital. Ravnsborg had clicked on a Real Clear Politics story on Joe Biden and China just before the crash. He told investigators he had set the phone down before the impact.“I believe I did not do anything wrong,” Ravnsborg said. “I did not see him or anything. I did not know it was a man until the next day.”The videos were part of a collection of information released Tuesday, more than five months after the crash.South Dakota Attorney General Charged in Fatal Car CrashThe Republican official, who was charged last week with three misdemeanors—careless driving, failure to remain in his lane, and talking on a cellphone while driving, albeit prior to the crash—has been asked to resign by Gov. Kristi Noem, and articles of impeachment have been introduced in the legislature.So far, Ravnsborg—pronounced “Rounds-berg”—said he would not step down.“The Attorney General does not intend to resign. At no time has this issue impeded his ability to do the work of the office,” a statement released Tuesday by his private spokesman said. “Instead, he has handled some of the largest settlements and legislative issues the state has ever been through.”“As an attorney and a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves, AG Ravnsborg has fought for the rule of law and personal liberties and would hope that he is afforded the same right and courtesy.”Noem, a first-term Republican, said it’s time for Ravnsborg to go.“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the attorney general should resign,” she said in a statement. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”Legislators from both parties are calling for his impeachment or resignation.State Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Sioux Falls), filed impeachment articles Tuesday afternoon, with House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) offering support.There were two articles of impeachment, one for the fatal crash, the other for Ravnsborg’s statements and actions in reporting the crash and during the investigation.“Following the collision, including during his reporting of the collision and the resulting investigation, Jason Ravnsborg undertook actions unbecoming the Attorney General,” article two states. “Jason Ravnsborg’s statements and actions failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General.”Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, who has served as a family spokesman, said he was “appalled” by these revelations.“To me, it sounds like a case of hit-and-run, even though he called a cop,” Nemec told The Daily Beast. “The cop was incompetent or was in collusion, I don’t know which.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol Police and other authorities entrusted with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication The Federalist alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made it clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind the siege, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla, prosecutors said, used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpWHO's COVAX program delivers 1st COVID-19 vaccinesRepublicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roost

  • Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett reacts to public love after impeachment: ‘A great feeling’

    EXCLUSIVE: Plaskett admits she’s a bit ‘uncomfortable’ by the new attention she’s been receiving, particularly on the internet, but says she appreciates all the love. After an impressive prosecutorial showing (and attention-grabbing fashion) as an impeachment manager in the historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett is now considered a rising star in the Democratic Party. The U.S. delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands was a standout in the trial as she showed off her skills as a both a prosecutor and orator, often having standout moments on the U.S. Senate floor as she and eight other impeachment managers made their case to convict Trump for inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • Former Florida congressman fined $456K for campaign scheme

    David Rivera is accused of funneling cash to one opponent to damage another.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

    US Capitol riot suspect had been on a hunger strike until authorities offered healthier menu