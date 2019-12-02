American flight bound for Miami diverted after woman fakes medical condition, police say

An early morning American Airlines flight from Pensacola, Florida, to Miami had to be diverted back to Pensacola on Friday after a female passenger attempted to fake a medical condition to get a bigger seat on the flight, reports the Pensacola News Journal, which is a part of the USA TODAY Network.

Mike Wood, spokesman with the Pensacola Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the airport at 6:36 a.m. in reference to the incident.

The flight was bound for Miami but had to return to PNS after the woman began faking a medical condition, Wood said.

The woman refused to leave the plane after it landed, and the rest of the passengers were evacuated from the aircraft. PPD officers and the plane's captain were eventually able to talk the woman into exiting the plane, Wood said.

The woman was taken into custody under the Baker Act "due to some things that she said," Wood added. The Baker Act allows authorities to involuntarily hold a person in a mental health facility for assessment if they suspect that person is an immediate danger to themselves or others.

Criminal charges have not been filed against the woman.

