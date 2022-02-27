American Fracking Vet in Ukraine Maneuvers to Keep Gas Flowing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Takahashi
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oleg Tolmachev
    Russian ice hockey player

(Bloomberg) -- Born in Belarus, raised in Kazakhstan and schooled in the ways of fracking in the shale fields of America, Oleg Tolmachev arrived in Kyiv 13 months before the bombs started falling.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The mandate he had been given was a crucial one: Apply the complex drilling methods he learned in the U.S. to the tight rock formations that dominate much of the Ukrainian oil and gas landscape and, in the process, help wean the country off Russian energy. Naftogaz, the company that hired Tolmachev to oversee production, is the nation’s dominant gas supplier. If the lights are going to stay on and homes are to keep warm in the harsh Ukrainian winter, Tolmachev is going to have to find a way to keep the gas flowing.

So when the explosions marking the start of the Russian invasion jarred him awake early Thursday morning, he knew what to do. He grabbed his stash of cash, his Garmin InReach satellite messenger and his Swiss Shepherd dog Maya, and pointed his SUV west toward Lviv, the Ukranian city along the Polish border that Naftogaz top executives designated as a command center if fighting broke out.

After waiting anxiously for a whole day for the gridlock created by the wave of refugees fleeing Kyiv to ease, he finally made his way toward Lviv on Friday, taking 14 hours compared with the usual six. There were some harrowing moments along the way, like when he drove past a military base that had been hit by a cruise missile just minutes earlier.

His friends back in the U.S. told him he’s crazy to stay -- “most people are not impressed by my decision” -- but Tolmachev said he couldn’t see himself abandoning his newly adopted home at a moment like this. “I really like it here and I like what this country stands for,” he said in an interview.

Naftogaz accounts for about 70% of the nation’s annual gas output. So far, none of its 6,400 employees have been hurt in the conflict, Tolmachev said Sunday. But as fighting draws closer to its facilities, the company is shutting in wells, securing equipment and getting workers out of harm’s way. Most of its infrastructure is functioning, although some assets have been damaged, Chief Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Airstrikes in Kyiv are a concern because the company’s technology infrastructure is located there, he added.

Russian gas also continues to flow via Ukraine to Europe, despite reports that a pipeline carrying the fuel caught fire in Kharkiv as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second city overnight. Tolmachev said the fire hasn’t affected Naftogaz’s operations.

Tolmachev, the son of two petroleum engineers, moved to the U.S. from Kazakhstan in 1996 to study petroleum engineering at the University of Oklahoma. After college, he spent 21 years in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2016.

After stepping down as the chief operations officer for Montage Resources Corp. following its acquisition by Southwestern Energy Co. in 2020, Tolmachev was approached by Naftogaz to head up its exploration and production division. Despite only visiting Ukraine once when he was a child, Tolmachev, 47, jumped at the opportunity. He looked up Kyiv on YouTube, liked what he saw and moved with his family.

“I felt like this was a great opportunity for me, but also a great opportunity to do something amazing that could change the lives of people here, to help get this country on the path of energy independence and independence from Russian politics,” he said. “If we were able to do that, this would change things significantly, not just in Ukraine, but in Europe as well.” Since joining the company, Tolmachev said his team has been able to arrest the long-term decline in Naftogaz’s gas production.

Still, he never envisioned working in a war zone. As tensions escalated over the past month, Tolmachev sent his wife and 10-year-old son to Budapest. He decided to leave Kyiv as well after the shelling began.

“My apartment is actually located right next to the president’s office, the parliament and the cabinet,” Tolmachev said. “I realized if it gets circled by the Russian military and they really come to take the president’s office, I’m going to be right in the middle of it.”

He plans to go back to work on Monday in Lviv, coordinating team meetings to help keep the gas flowing.

“This whole expedition is a huge miscalculation on the part of the Russian Federation,” Tolmachev said. “This country has the desire to fight. I hope and I’m sure that they will prevail and persevere.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • War in World’s Breadbasket Leaves Big Buyers Hunting for Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening shockwaves through two of the world’s staple grain markets, prompting countries that rely on imports from the region to seek alternative supplies and heightening concerns about food inflation and hunger. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEU Bans Transactions With Russia’s Central Bank: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Ban

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • Tucker Carlson condemned for Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Rwanda’ comments

    Fox News anchor accused of presenting ‘perfect distillation of white supremacy’ in rant against Biden supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday. Biden said of her nomination: ‘For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is an attempt to “defile” the supreme court and “humiliate and degrade” the US, the Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed on Friday night. If

  • Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties

    A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.

  • Poll: US majority believes no Russian invasion with Trump as president

    Caps-Harris poll shows 62% of respondents believe Putin would not have ordered troops into Ukraine with Trump in White House Trump and Putin at their meeting in Helsinki in July 2018. Republicans in Congress have attacked Biden for perceived weakness in the face of autocratic leaders abroad. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images A clear majority of Americans think Vladimir Putin would not have ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine had Donald Trump still been in the White House, accor

  • Chilling video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

    According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now

  • Former KGB officer Putin's intelligence failures hold Russia back as Ukraine fights for freedom and democracy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long career as an intelligence officer in the former Soviet Union’s KGB – the former Communist spy agency – and likely took great efforts to plan his invasion of Ukraine before sending thousands of troops into the country earlier this week.

  • Fox News Reporter in Ukraine Posts Graphic Videos Following Fighting and Russian Missiles in Kyiv (Video)

    Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says

  • Advice on how to fend off Russian army from urban warfare expert hits Twitter as battle for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv rages

    Retired Major John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point's Modern War Institute, took to Twitter on Saturday to offer advice to Kyiv volunteers.

  • Pompeo slams Taylor-Greene for 'playing footsie' with 'anti-Semitic neo-Nazis'

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday for "playing footsie" with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who hosted a conference she attended on Friday. "Associating with anti-Semitic neo-Nazis is not consistent with the conservative values I've defended for decades. Representative Taylor-Greene playing footsie with Nick Fuentes and his splinter movement is shameful," Pompeo tweeted.On Friday,...

  • European Union to Ban Russia Today and Sputnik, Close Airspace as President Putin Threatens Nuclear Action

    The European Union will ban Russian media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday. Saying that the EU will ban “Kremlin’s media machine,” von der Leyen added that “state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies […]

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson endorsed by Republican legal heavyweight

    Judge Thomas R. Griffith, a retired Bush appointee to the D.C. Circuit of Appeals, endorsed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court in a letter written to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Jackson's nomination kicks off a monthlong process to confirm what would be the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court. The Biden administration has been trying to court Republican votes in the 50-50 Senate, with uncertain suc

  • Putin’s war is gambling with Russia’s future. He’s going to lose this bet.

    Opinion: Putin has brought about the very outcomes against which he claims to be fighting. Instead of restoring its power, he has isolated Russia diplomatically and smeared its international reputation.

  • Street fighting breaks out as Russian forces push into Kyiv

    Street fighting breaks out as Russian forces push into Kyiv

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky rejects Russia's Belarus peace talks offer, saying it's not neutral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory.Driving the news: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians" in the Belarusian city of Homel, per AP. Zelensky said in a video address that he's open to talks, but not in Belarus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Granderson: Trump's adulation for Putin has gone way too far

    While U.S. soldiers have been heading to Europe to counter Russian aggression, a former president is cheering for the Kremlin.

  • Anti-war protests break out as Belarus votes to renounce non-nuclear status

    The vote, almost certain to pass under the tightly controlled rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union. It raises the stakes at a time when Lukashenko has fallen behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine after earlier playing an intermediary role between the two neighbours. The referendum sparked anti-war protests in several cities, as people chanted "no to war", cars blared their horns in solidarity, and people laid bunches of flowers in the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag.

  • Trump took documents to Mar-a-Lago that are so sensitive they may not be described in public, report says

    Some of the classified documents that former President Trump took to Mar-a-Lago are so sensitive they might not be able to be described in public.