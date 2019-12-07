American freed by Iran in prisoner exchange

An American graduate student who had been detained in Iran for more than three years has been freed after the Trump administration agreed to a prisoner exchange with Tehran.

The release of Xiyue Wang and Masoud Soleimani, an Iranian imprisoned on charges of violating U.S. sanctions, comes at a moment of exceptionally high tensions between Iran and the United States. It’s unlikely to lead to any thaw in the relationship, but could offer some hope for other Americans imprisoned in Iran.

President Donald Trump announced that Xiyue Wang, who had been held on espionage charges while doing graduate work in Iran, had been released.

“The highest priority of the United States is the safety and well-being of its citizens,” he said. “Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, meanwhile, tweeted out a picture of himself and Soleimani in a plane, with the phrase “going home.” He also confirmed Wang’s release in another tweet.

The prisoner exchange was facilitated by Switzerland. Brian Hook, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, flew to Switzerland to meet Xiyue Wang, according to a senior Trump administration official. He took with him Soleimani, the official said.

Both Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked the Swiss government for its assistance, though neither mentioned in his statements that Soleimani had been freed or that a prisoner swap was involved. The Swiss often act as intermediary for the U.S. with Iran because Washington and Tehran technically have no diplomatic ties.

Wang had been detained since August 2016. His wife has said he was in dire mental straits, and that his young son was growing up without him. Wang was a fourth-year graduate student in the Department of History at Princeton University.

Both Iran and the U.S. appeared intent on keeping a lid on tensions at least as the exchange is happening. Trump and Pompeo avoided their often harsh words about Iran, which they see as a menace much of the region.

The U.S. is “pleased that Tehran has been constructive in this matter. We continue to call for the release of all U.S. citizens unjustly detained in Iran,” Pompeo said.

Zarif, too, kept his initial comments in check. The Iranian government is facing heavy U.S. sanctions that have damaged its economy, and it recently reacted violently to suppress popular protests.