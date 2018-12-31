American Girl's 2019 'Girl of the Year' is a junior chef with a screen-time obsession

The newest American Girl of the Year doll is a budding chef that likes to garden and, like so many kids today, struggles to tear herself away from electronic devices.

The green-eyed, curly-haired, redhead that is growing up on her family's farm and bed-and-breakfast in upstate New York, also has a newly diagnosed food sensitivity, which she's self-conscious about.

American Girl hopes Blaire's screen-time obsession, and her efforts to resolve it through her chapter-book series, will help kids find more balance in their own family and social lives.

"Building and maintaining supportive relationships with family and friends is central to Blaire’s story – a message we think is important to champion among girls today," said Julia Prohaska, vice president of marketing for American Girl in a news release. "In an age where families are often striving for quality time together, we hope Blaire inspires everyone to make a New Year’s resolution to connect more regularly with the important people in their lives and make their time together this year really count."

Blaire and her outfits and accessories, which include a lamb and piglet and items for gardening and party decor, are available Jan. 1 at AmericanGirl.com and in American Girl retail stores. The 18-inch doll will retail for about $115.

Blaire's chapter-book series

The newest American Girl of the Year books are written by Jennifer Castle and published by Scholastic. The first two books, "Blaire" and "Blaire Cooks Up a Plan" are available now.

Blaire loves to cook and decorate, and jumps at the chance to help her family with a wedding at their bed-and-breakfast. But she finds herself more engaged on her devices than at real-life gatherings. She turns to friends and family to find value in being present at every occasion.

American Girl of the Year events

New Year's Day

On Tuesday, Jan. 1, American Girl stores will host Blaire's Launch Events. Children can celebrate with a decorating demonstration, a hand-lettering craft, sweet treats and a take-home Blaire doll item. Details: americangirl.com/stores.

Blaire online play

For book excerpts, games, activities and Blaire's life at Pleasant View Farm Vlog post from her family's sustainable farm that include recipes, gardening tips, cooking and craft videos, visit: http://play.americangirl.com/play/girl-of-the-year/blaire

Blaire’s family dinner series

A Blaire-inspired dinner series to promote family togetherness is being held at select American Girl retail restaurants across the country in 2019. Learn more and make a reservation at americangirl.com/stores.



