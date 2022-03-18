American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.

Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against a Russian military that has been repeatedly shelling their apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and hiding places.

“The American people want to do something,” said Kellgren, a former U.S. Navy pilot. “We enjoy our freedoms, we cherish those things. And when we see a group of people out there getting hammered like this, it’s heartbreaking.”

Cocoa-based KelTec's donation is a high-profile example of Americans collecting guns, ammunition, body armor, helmets and other tactical gear in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s promise to arm his citizens. But many similar grassroots efforts have been snarled by inexperience with the complex web of regulations governing the international shipment of such equipment.

Kellgren, who has dealt with such red tape for years, managed to connect through a Ukrainian neighbor with a diplomat in the Ukrainian Embassy who helped him secure a federal arms export license in just four days. That process can often take months.

This week, as Congress debated whether to send more advanced weapons and defense systems to Ukraine, workers at KelTec’s warehouse forklifted four plastic-wrapped pallets containing their 9 mm foldable rifles for delivery to an undisclosed NATO-run facility. From there, the shipment’s new recipient, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, will be responsible for smuggling the weapons into the war zone.

“That’s when the real derring-do and heroism begins,” Kellgren said.

From California to New York, elected officials, sheriff’s departments and nonprofits say they have also collected thousands of sets of body armor and millions of rounds of ammunition for Ukraine.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis kicked off a campaign last week to ask police and sheriff’s departments to donate surplus ballistic helmets and other equipment. “We know that it can urgently be used to help stop Putin and save Ukraine,” he said.

But hazards abound: One New York City nonprofit leading an effort to collect tactical gear had 400 bulletproof vests stolen before they could be dispatched.

Many of the organizers have no clue how to navigate International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, which sometimes require approvals from the Departments of State, Commerce and Defense to ship even non-lethal tactical gear.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group for firearms manufacturers, distributed step-by-step instructions this week to its more than 8,000 members on how to apply for an expedited export license. They also provided a list of specific sniper rifles, pistols and ammo requested by Ukraine’s Embassy in Washington.

KelTec hopes to arrange more shipments in the future. Its license allows the export of up to 10,000 weapons and the company has offered the Ukrainians their own production line and weekly shipments.

Details of KelTec’s efforts surfaced in a Justice Department filing this week by a Maryland-based real estate lawyer, Lukas Jan Kaczmarek, who said that as a volunteer with the Ukrainian-American Bar Association he is helping Ukraine acquire weapons in tandem with Volodymyr Muzylov, the first secretary at the Ukraine Embassy.

“I expect to work in this capacity for the duration of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and I have not, am not, and shall not receive any monetary compensation for my assistance,” Kaczmarek wrote in his registration as a foreign agent of the Zelenskyy government.

KelTec isn’t the only arms manufacturer to have answered the call.

Another Florida company, Adams Arms, posted on its Facebook account a video of what it said is a shipment of carbine rifles destined for Ukraine. The company has also started selling T-shirts emblazoned with the iconic final broadcast of a bombarded Ukrainian Border Guard unit that told a Russian warship to “Go (expletive) Yourself!” Proceeds from shirt sales will go to the Ukrainian National Bank’s war funds.

While rifles are no match for Putin’s firepower of Sukhoi fighter jets and cluster bombs, they can play an important role if the Russians get bogged down in street-to-street combat, retired U.S. Army Major John Spencer said.

The semi-automatic rifles KelTec is shipping are perhaps even more valuable than high-tech, anti-aircraft missiles that require extensive training beyond the reach of most civilians, many of whom have never even held a gun before, he said.

“Every shipment of firearms is critical,” said Spencer, an urban warfare analyst at the Madison Policy Forum, a New York-based think tank. “You’re giving one more fighter, out of tens of thousands, the opportunity to resist with a simple-to-use weapon.”

Kellgren said he’s been inspired by the resourcefulness and tenacity of Ukrainian citizens and is confident the rifles he’s sending will make a difference.

“The people of Ukraine have had mostly just civilian firearms and they’re holding off a superpower,” he said. “So the X-factor here not isn’t necessarily what equipment you’re holding. ... It comes down to the will to fight.”

___

AP Writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Bid To Play In World Cup Soccer Qualifying Is Rejected

    Russia had asked for a temporary halt to a FIFA competition ban sparked by the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden and Xi hold first call since Russia invaded Ukraine

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours on Friday in a video call that came as the U.S. tries to convince Beijing to distance itself from Russia's war in Ukraine.The latest: Xi told Biden that "conflict and confrontation are not in anyone’s interest," and that the Ukraine crisis was "not something we want to see," according to China's Foreign Ministry. The White House has not provided a readout of the call beyond the fact that it lasted one hour and 50 minutes

  • Ex-partner of Russian oligarch close to Putin said life in Russia was like 'The Godfather' and there was a 'lack of normal human morals'

    Alexandra Tolstoy got a front-row look at Putin's Russia for eight years while she was with a Russian oligarch once known as Putin's banker.

  • Zelensky says hundreds still trapped under Mariupol theater bombed by Russia

    Hundreds of people are still trapped underneath a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, that was being used as a civilian shelter before it was bombed by Russian forces earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address on Friday.The latest: Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's top human rights official, said 130 people had been rescued from the destroyed building as of Friday. That would represent only a small fraction of the over 1,000 people, including children, that city o

  • Burger King Russia partner 'refuses' to shut shops

    Restaurant Brands International says it demanded that its local operator close its Russian restaurants.

  • Police detain Bulgaria's former PM Borissov in blackmail investigation

    The decade-long rule of Borissov, 62, ended last spring when he lost an election that showed popular anger over high-level corruption in the European Union's poorest member state. A new centrist coalition government took office in December, pledging zero tolerance on graft in Bulgaria, which is ranked as the EU most corrupt member state by Transparency International.

  • Russian state TV cut away from Putin while he spoke at a massive pro-war rally in Moscow

    Putin spoke at the Luzhniki Stadium to mark the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky says 130 people saved from Mariupol theatre bombing, 'hundreds' still trapped

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says that 130 people had been saved after the bombing of a theatre in the port city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces, but that "hundreds" are still trapped in the rubble.

  • Will Pennsylvania see giant, flying Joro spiders? We asked a Penn State scientist

    A Penn State entomologist says you shouldn’t believe hyped-up news reports. Here’s what we do know about the Joro spider.

  • Leading Russian colonel killed in Ukraine in further blow to Putin’s war

    At least four Russian generals have died as Vladimir Putin’s military campaign ‘falters’ in Ukraine

  • Florida gunmaker funnels weapons to Ukraine resistance

    A Florida gun company was left holding a $200,000 shipment of rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent. The company is preparing 400 firearms that will soon be picked up for delivery to a NATO-run facility. (March 18)

  • Russia says it paid $117 million interest order

    Russia says it paid a $117 million interest order despite creditors and sources familiar with the issue telling Reuters the money has not been received. The country has two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds with coupon payments of $117 million that were due on Wednesday. Russia said the payment had been made and would announce when it went through to Citibank, the payment agent. To pay creditors, countries will send payments to a payment agent...

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were jumping 6% as of 11:22 a.m. ET on Friday. The gain continued momentum from earlier this week with COVID-19 cases soaring in China and Europe. And on Tuesday, BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), applied for Food and Drug Administration authorization of an additional booster dose of their COVID  vaccine for adults 65 or older.

  • Erdogan opens huge suspension bridge linking Europe and Asia

    President Tayyip Erdogan opened a massive suspension bridge across Turkey's Dardanelles Strait on Friday, the latest in a series of major infrastructure projects which he has prioritised during his two decades in power. Connecting Turkey's European and Asian shores, the 1915 Canakkale Bridge was built by Turkish and South Korean firms with an investment of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). It has the longest main span - the distance between the two towers - of any suspension bridge in the world.

  • Freed Melitopol Mayor praises 'fearless' citizens

    STORY: Speaking from an unknown location, Ivan Fedorov thanked Melitopolians for fighting for their city, people and country.“I want to thank every Melitopol resident who, without fear of detention, repression and interrogation, defended their positions and went to rallies and demonstrations, thereby saying that we are a free people, we are Ukrainians, we are Melitopolians.”“I’m absolutely sure that, together with our team, in the very near future we will raise our Ukrainian flag over the main square of Melitopol”, Fedorov said.The mayor also gave thanks to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy following his liberation from the six-day detention.Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure Fedorov’s freedom, who was detained last week, the Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a senior official as saying on Wednesday (March 16).Ukraine had said Fedorov was kidnapped last Friday by Russian forces.

  • Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher reach $30M goal to help Ukrainians amid Russian invasion

    Two weeks after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started a GoFundMe for Ukraine, the couple updated their followers on Instagram to say that their $30 million goal has been met. "We're gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as part of this campaign finds maximum impact for those in need." The couple announced they started the GoFundMe earlier this month in the wake of the Russian invasion.

  • Photo shows destroyed Russian military helicopters on airfield attacked by Ukrainian forces at night

    The satellite image shows damage at Kherson International Airport in the south of Ukraine. The city was captured by Russian forces on March 2.

  • Cashing Out Your 401(k): What You Need to Know

    Considering cashing out a 401(k)? You must consider the tax implications, penalties, and opportunity cost of distributing the entire account.

  • Melitopol mayor freed after kidnapping by Russian forces

    Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who was abducted by Russian forces last week, has been freed, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday.Driving the news: The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decried Fedorov's kidnapping as a war crime and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his capture could signal "a new stage of terror" in the war.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Days after Fedorov, a second Ukrainian may

  • “Fear nobody. Respect everybody:” What Eric Musselman said after Arkansas beat Vermont

    Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was worn after his Razorbacks escaped Vermont on Thursday.