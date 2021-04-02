How American guns help Mexican cartels overwhelm Mexico's police and military

Luis Chaparro
·6 min read
Mexico cartel guns suspects
Suspects stand behind seized guns at a press conference in Tijuana, Mexico, March 24, 2010. AP Photo/Guillermo Arias

  • About 70% of guns used in crimes in Mexico that are seized and traced originated in the US.

  • Weapons sent illegally from the US to Mexico and used by criminal groups are overwhelming Mexican security forces.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Ciudad Juarez, MEXICO - Almost 50 years after Mexico's first law to restrict the use of firearms was implemented in an attempt to keep the country at peace, Mexico finds itself flooded with foreign weapons.

Mexico's prohibitive laws against firearms have not stopped thousands of weapons from being used in its streets, directly threatening its own security forces.

About 70% of guns used in crimes in Mexico that are seized and traced originated in the US, according to an updated Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on efforts to combat firearms trafficking from the US to Mexico.

The weapons sent illegally from the US to Mexico and used by criminal groups are now overwhelming security forces in most Mexican states, and it is "almost impossible" to fight back, a state police officer in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas told Insider.

A Mexican police officer is killed by a gun every 16 hours, despite their own heavy armor and armament, according to a 2020 report by Causa en Común, a nonprofit organization focused on security issues in Mexico.

Mexico City forensic crime scene gun
Mexican forensic experts observe a gun used in an assault in La Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, May 6, 2019 PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

Heavily armed military personnel have been deployed throughout Mexico to fight crime, but state and local police forces, many of which are riven by corruption, are outgunned by criminals and face other challenges, such as low pay.

Criminal groups "are using military tactics and equipment like tanks, landmines, rocket-launchers. It is getting to a point where we are not equipped enough to fight back, and most of the time we rather leave than stay to fight," the officer said, speaking anonymously to avoid retaliation.

English journalist Ioan Grillo, who has covered crime in Mexico for more than 20 years, says most of the automatic weapons sold legally in the US end up in the wrong hands in Mexico, driving armed conflict there.

"At least 200,000 guns cross illegally from the US into Mexico every year," Grillo told Insider.

Drug cartels use high-powered firearms, such as .50-caliber rifles, that can rip through armored vehicles, as well as weapons capable of shooting down government helicopters, as happened in Michoacan in 2016.

Grillo's new book, "Blood, Gun, Money," examines how Mexico's biggest challenge has its origins in the US.

"Mexico is now dealing with a hybrid armed conflict fueled by the 'iron river' flowing south of the border," Grillo said. "This needs to be addressed and stopped by both countries."

Mexico guns rifles firearms
Hundreds of firearms on display before being destroyed at the Morelos military headquarters in Tijuana, Mexico, August 12, 2016. GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a press release that firearms trafficking to Mexico is "out of control" and urged Congress to "move quickly to crack down" on it.

"Neither Mexico nor the United States can solve these challenges alone and I look forward to continue working on these issues with [Sen. Dick] Durbin and our partners in Mexico," Meeks said. (Meeks and Durbin requested the updated GAO update.)

This armed conflict has its deepest roots in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, where the vast majority of those more than 200,000 guns come across from Texas, which has a strong gun culture.

"Ciudad Juarez has become the number-one for illegal guns trafficking into Mexico," Grillo said.

Ciudad Juarez was known as the "murder capital of the world" in the late 2000s, when violence largely related to organized crime caused more than 13 murders a day, according to official figures.

During four years of research for his book, Grillo interviewed an illegal arms trafficker at a local prison in Ciudad Juarez, who described how Mexican cartels benefit from the US's permissive gun laws.

"This trafficker thought gun shows in Texas were illegal because of how easy it was to get a hold of powerful firearms," Grillo said. "They enter gun shows in places like El Paso and buy firearms from alleged collectors who are selling all kinds of guns without asking for any documentation."

Texas Ft. Worth gun show
Guns for sale at a gun show in Fort Worth, Texas, July 10, 2016. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A hitman, or sicario, for the Juarez Cartel interviewed by Insider confirmed the use of gun shows to supply his organization and described how they traffic arms into Mexico.

"There are some people [with clean records] we send to El Paso or to Tucson to legally buy guns or ammo in small quantities ... and then we traffic them little by little," he said.

"But the real firepower, we get it from dealers who have the permits to sell military-grade weaponry," the man said.

The sicario also said they buy "heavy weaponry" from "private security agencies" or even from members of the US military.

"If [the guns] are trafficked through Juarez, we disassemble them and put them inside old fridges or a bunch of scrap [metal], and we pay Mexican customs to let all the scrap into Mexico. When it is through Arizona, we bring them all the way from Vegas in containers and smuggle them through the desert," he said.

But while he points to gun shows and gun stores in the US, some gun owners point further up the chain.

Former Las Vegas gun dealer Wesley Felix accuses the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of framing him and his family during Operation Fast and Furious, a federal investigation between 2009 and 2011 that allowed illegal gun sales so authorities could track their buyers and sellers.

"In my family's case, the ATF knowingly worked with known criminals and used a confidential informant to illegally purchase many firearms without our consent or knowledge," Felix said, adding that he believes his store was targeted because it sold class-three weapons, which includes machine guns, short-barreled rifles and shotguns, and silencers.

Mexico guns for peace
A boy looks at one of the sculptures in an exhibition called Guns for Peace at Bishopric Hill in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, March 31, 2015. Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP via Getty Images

Felix recently sent a letter with more than 30 pages of documents to the Mexican government addressing this issue. Insider obtained a copy of the letter and documents and confirmed their receipt through a Mexican diplomatic source.

In March 2016, the US Justice Department said it and the ATF "deeply regret[ed]" that firearms related to Operation Fast and Furious were used in violent crimes, "particularly crimes resulting in the deaths of civilians and law enforcement officials."

Felix believes the problem facing Mexico as it grapples with drug-related violence is not cartels or even gun shops like his but "the biggest cartel, which is the US Department of Justice."

But Grillo said a solution will rely on actions by the US and Mexico and that one country alone will never end illegal arms trafficking.

"Gun culture is rooted inside the US. It is very different from what happens in Mexico. But this issue has to be addressed by both countries. Both of them need to stop the iron river," said Grillo.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. special envoy warns "bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar

    "Looking back ten years from now, how will history judge this inaction?" Special Envoy of the Secretary-General Christine Schraner Burgener asked the diplomats.

  • Taiwan opens first travel bubble with Palau

    Palau, less than four hours by plane from Taiwan, is one of only 15 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with the Chinese-claimed island, and the closing of its borders last year to keep the virus out has severely hurt its economy.With Palau recording no cases and the outbreak under control in Taiwan, Taipei agreed to the "sterile corridor" last month, though there are still controls, including tourists having to travel in a group and limited contact with local people.Some other global travel bubbles have come and gone as the pandemic roared back, or offer quarantine-free travel only in one direction, like from the Cook Islands to New Zealand.

  • American Airlines, Dell oppose proposed new voting restrictions in Texas

    The ranks of big corporations now criticizing GOP efforts to restrict voting access spread Thursday to Texas as measures that would reduce options to cast ballots and limit polling hours advanced in the state Capitol.

  • The US Army struck a deal worth up to $22 billion with Microsoft for these futuristic headsets soldiers will wear in combat

    The high-tech heads-up displays are like something out of Iron Man and give soldiers access to a lot of augmented reality and digital tools.

  • Report: New Orleans Pelicans to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

    The New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly sign veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

  • Russia seeks to buy anti-riot gear ahead of planned Navalny protest

    Russia has issued tenders to buy anti-riot kits and protective police gear, state procurement documents showed, ahead of a protest that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hope will be the largest in modern Russian history. His allies, who staged three demonstrations in the winter to demand his release, said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. The authorities have called such street protests illegal and have pledged to break them up.

  • The 'Friends' Reunion Special Will Finally Start Filming Next Week

    Here's what to know.

  • The Latest: Third of Oklahoma got at least 1 vaccine dose

    Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed nearly a third of Oklahomans have received at least one coronavirus vaccination. The state had the 22nd highest percentage of the population receiving at least one dose, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Totals of 439,149 cases and 7,932 deaths since the pandemic began were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, increases of 372 cases from Thursday and 34 additional deaths.

  • Lakers news: Andre Drummond (toe) leaves game vs. Bucks

    The newest Laker's first game in purple and gold was cut short by a lost toenail in the second half.

  • Porsche Collection Bonds Ingram Family After Tragedy And Disaster

    A gas explosion, resulting in two deaths and a large part of the Ingram Porsche collection destroyed might seem impossible to endure, but the family pulled through together!

  • Vaccines are the hottest new way to establish global influence

    The country of 7 million, which is experiencing its biggest coronavirus wave yet, is short on vaccines. It could get them from China, except that would sour the Latin America’s country’s relations with the US—and Taiwan. Paraguay is one of the few countries that have official relations with Taiwan instead of China, which will not deal with any government that recognizes the island nation it has claims on.

  • 12 countries where vaccinated travelers can skip tricky entry rules

    Many are wondering where they can go once vaccinated. A handful of countries around the world are making travel easier for fully vaccinated visitors.

  • Police defense lawyer: ‘I do not think [Chauvin’s] use of force was reasonable’

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Lisa Houlé, a defense attorney who’s worked with and defended hundreds of police officers, about Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Hue Jackson says he had to lobby for Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky

    Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson says he had to plead his case for taking Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky in 2017

  • As WHO highlights COVID animal origins, China wildlife crackdown needs more teeth: experts

    China and its neighbours must not only crack down on wildlife trade but also shut legal loopholes that allow disease-prone species to be farmed, experts said after an investigation team concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated in animals. Tong Yigang, a Chinese animal disease expert involved in the joint study, said the findings vindicated Beijing's decision last year to ban trade in wildlife for human consumption. But the report also drew attention to the wildlife farms still allowed to operate legally, serving the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry and the fur trade - and creating more spillover risks.

  • Mexican press freedom dispute erupts as Amlo attacks US and domestic critics

    President hits back over critical US human rights report but also singles out Mexican press freedom group Article 19 for censure Amlo in Mexico City last week. He said of the state department’s report: ‘Why is the US government opining on questions that are purely Mexican matters?’ Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters A growing row over press freedom has engulfed Mexico after the country’s nationalist president maligned a routine US human rights report which highlighted his government’s failure to protect journalists – and the behaviour of some officials against media members. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commonly called Amlo, condemned Mexico’s mention in the state department’s annual human rights report as an unwelcome intervention in Mexican matters. But Amlo also singled out press freedom group Article 19, which was cited as a source, in an outburst reflecting his disdain for civil society groups. “They’re supported by foreigners. And all the people who are associated with Article 19 belong to the conservative movement, which is against us,” Amlo alleged on Wednesday, once again labeling his supposed opponents “conservative” despite his own conservative leanings on social and economic issues. “We’re not meddling by opining on human rights violations in the United States. We’re respectful,” said Amlo, referring to his professed foreign policy of non-intervention. “We can’t opine on what happens in another country so why is the US government opining on questions that are purely Mexican matters?” A government spokesman subsequently tweeted Article 19’s sources of financing, while supporters and pro-government media even accused the group of promoting a coup. “Financed by the US, Article 19 nourishes a coup against Mexico,” blared the front page of La Jornada newspaper on Thursday. The attacks on Article 19 set off a social media firestorm in a country considered one of the most dangerous for journalists: 137 Mexican journalists have been murdered for their work since 2000, including 17 killed since Amlo took office in 2018. The hostile response was consistent with the president’s longstanding practice of publicly attacking critical media coverage, described by Article 19 in its most recent annual report on Mexico. “Dynamics persists of stigmatising the press, censorship, violation of human rights and the weakening or abandonment of [government] institutions created as a counterweight to power,” the report said. “Article 19 is acting like it would with any other government,” said Javier Garza, a journalist and editor in the northern city of Torreón. “[But] Amlo has to have an enemy. Today it’s Article 19.” Amlo, who presents his administration as morally superior to his predecessors’ governments, has often wondered aloud why the media would scrutinise his administration. Much as Donald Trump’s administration cited “alternative facts”, the Mexican president often responds to unfavourable stories with the line: “I have other figures.” Meanwhile, Amlo has taken no meaningful steps to stop violence against journalists said Jan-Albert Hootsen, Mexico representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists. “What they’ve added is a hostile and confrontational attitude vis-a-vis media, journalists and civil society organizations such as Article 19,” he added. “Amlo distracts from his own failures to combat impunity and violence by attacking anyone critical of his government. He is fully aware of the effect such attacks have: online intimidation, trolling, harassment and even threats by people who support him.” The president took special exception to a passage in the US report mentioning the director of the state news agency Notimex, Sanjuana Martínez. It said she “ordered journalists to eliminate or not publish content about certain government institutions and officials,” citing a report by Article 19, Signa Lab and Aristegui Noticias. The investigation found evidence of a group “in which directors, sent by the director [Martínez] ordered workers to publish messages on Twitter and utilize hashtags against journalists and ex-employees”. Martínez accused Article 19 of orchestrating a “lynching” and defaming her. Ironically, Article 19 previously provided legal assistance to Martínez during a defamation suit against her.

  • Atlanta shootings expose outdated Asian American stereotypes — and largest U.S. income gap

    The Atlanta shootings revealed a less-recognized and growing segment of the Asian American immigration story — one that doesn't fit the stereotype.

  • UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes fans on both sides of the border with tenacious play

    UCLA sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. is carrying on a legacy that includes other former Mexican-American Bruins such as Earl Watson and Lorenzo Mata.

  • 'Huge boom' for cartels in human smuggling, trafficking: Gen. McGuire

    Head of Arizona National Guard Gen. Michael McGuire on the migrant surge and cartels smuggling drugs.

  • The U.S. isn't losing to Russia and China on vaccine diplomacy. It's not even playing.

    Although Beijing and Moscow deny it, experts say they are beginning to see how the strategy of selling or donating their vaccines abroad is allowing them to expand their influence.