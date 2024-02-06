American Heart Association aims for more AED training, healthy lunches in schools

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Heart Association (AHA) is doing its part to create healthy futures for all, especially for kids in school. To get there, one leader knows one step is eating the right food.

Lauren Peters, a senior region lead with AHA, is one person fighting to bring free meals to all students in Illinois.

In 2023, Illinois passed a bill for free breakfast and lunch to those who want it, but it didn’t get enough money to make it a reality. Now, they’re trying again and asking for $209 million to make it happen.

Paul’s in Villa Grove raises $1,100 for Special Olympics IL

“We really want to support our educators and our families who live in our communities and make sure every school has proper resources regardless of where you live, regardless of your income, you know your student is walking into the school and the child is going to be fed,” Peters said.

AHA is also working to make sure all schools are ready in case of a cardiac emergency. Laws have been passed before to put Automated External Defibrillators (AED) in schools and gyms, but now the organization wants to take it one step further.

That way, all schools in the state have a written plan in place and staff knows what to do right away.

“We want to support them in making sure they understand and learn how to perform hands-only CPR, how to use that AED, and that 911 is called as quickly as possible,” she said. “We know that when proper response happens to a sudden cardiac event, the likelihood of survival is more than 50%.”

Peters said some schools have a policy like this, but the more people who know, the better chance someone has at surviving. She wants to have new legislation passed and ready next school year. In the meantime, if you want to start something like this now, AHA has advice online at this link.

For more details about the AHA and how to get involved, visit their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.