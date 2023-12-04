American Heart Association backs bill to require AEDs in all schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEDs are not required in Ohio schools, but the American Heart Association is hoping to change that.

Columbus City Schools have more AEDs than school buildings. The district serves 46,000 students over 113 schools. There are 147 AEDs.

There is a bill in the Ohio General Assembly that would require AEDs in schools. While CCS is already doing this, the bill, House Bill 47, has the potential to give other districts the initiative to do the same.

It’s something the American Heart Association has been pushing for in Ohio for a while. They say it could save hundreds of lives.

For someone whose heart stops the survival rate is about 12%. The organization says an AED can bring that rate up to 75%.

“People think that it doesn’t happen around here or that it’s a rare event. But really, one in 25 schools around the country experienced this event within their school, and almost 8,000 kids die annually from sudden cardiac death. Usually, it’s a student-athlete,” American Heart Association State Advocacy committee member Shawn Koser said.

It’s something one CCS nurse has seen firsthand.

Tamara Harris has worked at Ohio Avenue Elementary for 24 years. She used an AED when a tutor collapsed in the library.

“When I get down there, she’s completely out of it. I did a quick assessment, her heart had stopped. So I sent the custodian back to get the AED off the wall and call for 911,” Harris said. “If there wasn’t an AED in the building she wouldn’t have made it.”

She said having this lifesaving device in schools is vital.

“When you look at the athletes, the things that kids are putting their bodies through right now, having the AED speaks volumes. I can’t even tell you how important it is,” Harris said.

Koser said 20 states have laws requiring AEDs in schools, and he hopes Ohio joins the list.

Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond), a sponsor of HB47, said an Association of Superintendents survey found that 95% of Ohio schools already have AEDs in every building. He wants that number to be 100%.

“We want all of them. 95 isn’t good enough,” Bird said. “We want to protect our kids. We want to make sure that all schools in Ohio have protection for kids.”

HB47 passed the House with strong bipartisan support in June. The Senate Health committee will hold a second hearing on the bill at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

