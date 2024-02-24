American Horror Story boss announces cast of surprise horror show

American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy has announced the cast for new horror series Grotesquerie.

Best known for creating Glee, Scream Queens, Netflix's controversial Monster series and, of course, spooky anthology series American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy announced a surprise addition to his canon on Friday (February 23) with a cryptic teaser.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the trailer (available to watch below) has revealed that the cast of the new show includes Emmy Award winners Niecy Nash-Betts (Scream Queens) and Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) as well as Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville, and is called Grotesquerie.

In the teaser, audio of Nash-Betts' character can be heard via what sounds like an old-school radio.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now,” she says. “There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world – a kind of hole to descend to a nothingness."

The spooky audio continues with the Getting On star saying: "What I saw today? They sent shrinks to every one who worked at the crime scene.

"You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed,' that, 'Things are getting better, there’s never been a better time to be alive!' but it’s not getting better! Something’s happening around us, and nobody sees it but me."

The plot for the show has yet to be revealed, but the FX produced "new horror drama" is "coming this fall," according to the teaser.

Kim Kardashian – the unlikely star of American Horror Story's most recent season, Delicate – recently confirmed a release date for part two of the anthology's 12th outing.

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition (which, itself, has been described as a modern version of horror film Rosemary's Baby), it follows Emma Roberts as a struggling movie star, who is convinced that something is trying to stop her pregnancy.



American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two will premiere on April 3. American Horror Story airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, where seasons 1-9 are also available to buy on Prime Video.





