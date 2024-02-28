American Horror Story's Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant with twins

American Horror Story star Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant with twins.

Recognised for playing Regina Ross and Queenie across the anthology's Coven, Freak Show, Hotel and Apocalypse seasons, she announced her magical news via Instagram yesterday (February 27) with shots of her and husband Brandon Frankel shopping for baby gear.

"I'm pregnant!" began Sidibe's caption. "We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

Related: Gabourey Sidibe hits back at Empire sex scene memes: 'I'm too busy to check Twitter anyway'

In the comment section, author and radio host Beverly Mahone congratulated the mother-to-be with: "Double the fun in your household in 2024! Congratulations! @gabby3shabby do you need me to work on some vocabulary for them? lol!"



Community's Yvette Nicole Brown wrote: "OMG!!! This is the best news! Twins!!! Yesssss!!!!", while Jackass' Johnny Knoxville replied: "Congrats!!"

Uncoupled star Tisha Campbell went on to add: "Baby I'm so happy for you guys!!!!!"

Michael Simon/Shutterstock





Related: Chanel apologises to Empire and American Horror Story's Gabourey Sidibe after she 'got dissed by saleswoman'

Elsewhere, American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy unveiled a mysterious new series titled Grotesquerie on social media this week.

A teaser trailer announced its cast of Niecy Nash-Betts (Scream Queens), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread).

Communicated through some sort of old-school radio, Nash-Betts' character can be heard saying: "I don't know when it started, I can't put my finger on it, but it's different now. There's been a shift, like something's opening up in the world – a kind of hole to descend to a nothingness.

"What I saw today? They sent shrinks to everyone who worked at the crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed,' that, 'Things are getting better, there's never been a better time to be alive!' but it's not getting better! Something's happening around us and nobody sees it but me".

American Horror Story airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, where seasons 1-9 are also available to buy on Prime Video.

You Might Also Like