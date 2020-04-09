American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Provides Business Update Regarding Impact of COVID-19

AHIP announces that it has undertaken significant steps to mitigate the operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic





All financial figures are presented in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP" or "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) today provided the following business update regarding the continually evolving COVID-19 situation and government initiated measures.

"These continue to be unprecedented circumstances, and like all businesses, we are actively navigating the resulting challenges," said John O'Neill, CEO. "After evaluating the market viability of certain properties during this pandemic, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend guest operations at four hotels, and consolidate operations at 15 properties with other adjacent AHIP hotels. In conjunction with our hotel manager, we have also significantly reduced staffing levels to preserve cash flow. To date, more than 1,600 hotel staff have been laid off or furloughed, which represents 65% of our total hotel workforce. These decisions are always difficult, but we have ensured key roles remain in order to maintain the properties and be well positioned for a rapid recovery when regular travel patterns resume."

"We continue working to ensure we have sufficient liquidity to meet the challenges this pandemic has presented. Our 60 hotels that remain open for business – and are often catering to government, military, medical and logistics sector guests – are contributing to our revenue and are, in aggregate, providing positive cash flow to support our overall business during this period of uncertainty."

Hotel Operations:

60 of AHIP's 79 hotels (76%) are currently open for business, generating revenue and serving guests in compliance with government health guidelines. Business levels at these properties continue to positively contribute, in aggregate, to AHIP's cash flow. The Company has made the decision to temporarily suspend guest operations at four properties and consolidate operations from 15 hotels into other adjacent AHIP hotels, due to reduced occupancy levels in those regions and to gain operating efficiencies. While these properties will remain staffed with minimal employees to ensure their maintenance and security, they will not be accepting guest reservations for at least the next 30 days. These hotels are well equipped to reopen quickly when regular travel patterns resume.

Occupancy levels at the 60 hotels that continue to operate have stabilized at reduced levels and are primarily benefiting from lodging contracts from government, military, medical and logistical sector organizations. AHIP is continually evaluating each property to ensure the most efficient use of resources. The Company's 24 extended stay hotel properties continue to operate at higher occupancy levels than other properties in the portfolio.

AHIP's hotel manager is working diligently to effectively cater to these changing occupancy levels by sharing staff resources among several AHIP properties, wherever possible, and reducing staffing levels where appropriate. To date, the total hotel employee count across AHIP's 79 hotels has been reduced by 65% – from approximately 2,500 employees to approximately 875, which will generate more than $3.5 million in monthly cost and cash flow savings. AHIP's hotel manager, Aimbridge Hospitality, has also provided fee reductions for hotel management services until at least June 30, 2020, which are expected to result in approximately $0.7 million in cash savings during the second quarter.

AHIP's hotel brand partners – primarily Marriott, Hilton, and IHG – have been accommodating in these circumstances by adjusting brand standards to meet current business levels, while still maintaining positive guest experiences. In addition, franchisors have deferred capital projects into 2021 and have approved the use of capital reserves to fund operating expenses. This, together with the potential temporary elimination of FF&E reserve funding, is expected to enhance AHIP's liquidity during the coming weeks.

Corporate Initiatives:

As a result of the current economic environment, AHIP has also reduced its corporate staffing levels by approximately 27% and all senior management has taken an immediate 15% salary reduction for the remainder of 2020. John O'Neill, CEO, has agreed to an immediate 50% salary reduction for the remainder of 2020 and will continue to receive all of his compensation in units (equity). In addition, AHIP's board of directors has agreed to receive 100% of their 2020 retainer fees in units, rather than cash. Collectively, these actions will reduce 2020 corporate cash expenses by approximately CAD$1.5 million.